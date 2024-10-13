'Amazing Thailand' just won't go away

I must confess to groaning just a little this week upon seeing the headline "Amazing Thailand is back". I am not sure it ever went away. We were informed that next year we are in for "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism Year" with the aim to attract more than 40 million visitors to these sunny shores. That's all a bit scary.

When the "Amazing Thailand" slogan was first introduced back in the late 1990s it felt a little over the top. But I've grown to accept it because it's more or less accurate. Thailand is amazing in every sense of the word. You can interpret it in any manner you wish. At times things can be amazingly confusing or amazingly absurd and on occasions even amazingly amazing. But it is rarely amazingly dull for which we should be thankful.

There have been several attempts to introduce a new slogan but none have ever really worked. One year we were greeted by "Miracle Thailand" which apart from sounding strange had an air of desperation about it, as if some kind of divine intervention was required.

In 2015 we were treated to "Discover Thainess" which at least prompted lots of letters to the editor debating what exactly comprised "Thainess". A couple of years later they came up with "Open to the New Shades" which was widely praised although nobody had a clue what it meant.

So it's probably best not to mess around with slogans. You only have to read the Bangkok Post every day to know the kingdom is "a bit different". Thailand will always remain amazing, like it or not.

The first million

One part of the new plan for 2025 is the promotion of "hidden gem cities" that have not in the past attracted large numbers of tourists. This is a bit of a worry. I've got a horrible feeling that some of these "hidden cities" are the very places I've been going to for the past decade for the very reason they haven't been overrun by tourists.

In the early 1970s I recall as a sub-editor working on a news story in the Bangkok Post which proudly announced that for the first time 1 million tourists had visited Thailand in a year. They didn't know what they had started.

Polite oldies

Back in those old days tourists were of a different breed, particularly the British. An expression heard quite often was "poo dee Angkrit" which roughly translates as "polite English person".

Thais genuinely believed that English people had good manners. That was probably because at that time the majority of English tourists were retired mums and dads enjoying what was then a truly exotic holiday in a fascinating place hardly anyone back home had heard of. They were usually polite and gave a good impression, their idea of a "wild night" being a sundowner on the terrace of The Oriental.

However, over the years reality set in with jumbo jets and the delights of mass tourism and Thailand was exposed to a much broader spectrum of English society. Not surprisingly the expression is seldom heard these days.

Just backing in

We were treated to a minor example of Amazing Thailand last week when a motorist crashed into a power pole in the Lat Prao area of Bangkok bringing down another 11 such poles. Fortunately there were no injuries but the car was definitely the worse for wear and the incident created a huge traffic jam and a lot of frayed nerves.

Over the years there have been several similar incidents concerning power poles which have the alarming tendency to fall like dominoes. Back in 2015 there was an entertaining incident in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district. An errant tractor-trailer driver was responsible for bringing 47 power poles crashing down on the highway and damaging 37 passing vehicles. Apparently the driver was just trying to "back in" to a small lane but unfortunately made a minor miscalculation hitting a pole and prompting complete mayhem.

Runaway crane

Possibly the most spectacular incident of this nature occurred in Bangkok in December 2012 when the driver of a large crane parked his vehicle at the crown of a bridge on Rama III. To his horror he watched the crane roll backwards down the incline, wiping out a half-dozen cars, 32 utility poles and bringing down long stretches of power lines prompting a 15-hour electricity blackout in Klong Toey and Yannawa districts.

Chainsaw serenade

I was woken Monday morning by a dreadful racket courtesy of a chorus of chainsaws. It turned out the neighbours had decided their mango tree needed a severe trim. As the tree backed on to my bedroom I got the full blast from the chainsaws which are not exactly melodic.

Watching the tree dismantlers from close range was an education in itself. It is dangerous work and their ability to look comfortable climbing trees while wearing flip-flops is truly "amazing".

However it is always sad to see a tree chopped down especially this one. Apart from being a playground for squirrels it had provided plenty of shade and tasty mango "windfalls". All that's left is a skeleton of sad-looking branches. Meanwhile the disgruntled squirrels are having to look before they leap.

