Violence no way to discipline kids

The recent rejection of the draft law against child spanking by the House of Representatives for further review should alarm us all.

The proposed law, aimed at banning the use of force in disciplining children, was sent back by MPs who argued it would undermine traditional family discipline.

They claimed it was a foreign concept that would break the bond between parents and children. But what it really shows is that violence against children in Thailand is still seen as acceptable, even necessary. In the big picture, spanking children is illegal in over 40 countries -- the Laos government passed such a law last year and Tajikistan this year.

This outdated belief stems from a Thai proverb on child-rearing: "Rak wua hai pook, rak look hai tee", literally meaning "If you love your cow, chain it; or its equivalent in English, "spare the rod, spoil the child."

The idea that physical punishment is a sign of care is deeply ingrained in Thai culture. Resistance to this law is a failure to recognise the harm being done to children every day. Violence, no matter how it's framed, leaves lasting damage.

More often than not, domestic violence drives children to seek acceptance outside the home. Violence in autocratic school systems further aggravates their alienation, which often leads them down the wrong paths, ending in crime and prison.

It's not just in families and schools where this authoritarian mindset persists. In July, conscript Siriwat Jaidee, 21, was beaten to death by a military trainer. Siriwat was forced to run under the hot sun until he collapsed.

Then his trainer kicked him with combat boots, slapped him, and left him out in the sun for hours. His broken ribs and failing body were treated too late. He died from heart failure.

Siriwat's tragic death became public when his sister petitioned the House Committee on military affairs early this month. His death is not an isolated case -- five conscripts have died this year alone from similar brutality,

This kind of violence is justified under the same mentality that defends child beating, the belief that authority figures must enforce discipline through physical punishment. In the military, it's about breaking recruits down to make them tougher. In families, it's about controlling children's behaviour.

But this mindset is wrong, and doing harm to our children.

There is proof that non-violent methods work far better. A case in point is Ban Kanchanapisek, an alternative rehabilitation centre for young offenders. Unlike other centres where violence and harsh punishment are the norm, Ban Kanchanapisek focuses on helping them restore self-respect, empathy, and taking responsibility for their actions.

Rehabilitation involving parents attempts to repair wounded relationships and start anew. The result? Nearly 100% of the youths who go through Ban Kanchanapisek do not reoffend, compared to much higher rates in other institutions.

Despite Ban Kanchanapisek's success, authorities recently attempted to shut it down. Public outcry stopped the closure, but the fact it was even considered shows how deeply ingrained the belief in violent discipline remains. It is the same resistance seen in the rejection of the bill to curb corporal punishment: and admit violence is not the answer.

Violence against children is often defended as necessary for discipline. But this belief is outdated and harmful. Children who grow up in violent environments are more likely to rebel, develop emotional issues, and struggle with serious misbehaviour.

It is distressing to see that a large number of MPs still cling to the idea that violence teaches respect. It doesn't; it teaches fear, resentment, and perpetuates a cycle of aggression.

The rejection of the bill and the deaths of military conscripts like Siriwat Jaidee point to the same root cause: Thailand's deep-rooted belief in the power of violence. But this belief is destroying lives. We need to start treating them as human beings with rights and dignity.

Families, schools, and institutions must all take a hard look at how they discipline their children. After all, children are not the personal property of parents to be treated as they see fit.

Understanding, respect, and empathy are. Ban Kanchanapisek proves this approach works, and it should serve as a model for the rest of the country. If we want to end the cycle of violence, we need more places like Ban Kanchanapisek, not fewer.

Our society must change its approach to discipline. We need to protect our children by passing laws that prevent violence, reform our institutions, and shift our cultural mindset away from punishment and towards healing. We can continue down the path of violence in the name of discipline, or we can choose a future where children are raised with safety, respect and love in mind. Let's make the right choice.