UN rights body picks again raises eyebrows

The UN General Assembly held its annual elections for the Human Rights Council last week.

The elections, or should we say selections, to the Geneva-based council had all the drama of a preordained contest where approved slates representing regional groups were rubber-stamped in the 193-member assembly.

Yet, there was one contested election for the Asia group, wherein the choice of picking five countries among six contenders, Saudi Arabia lost its place in secret balloting.

Officially, these elections, again really pre-picked selections to fill the 18 openings for the 47-member council, are filled by consensus country candidates. Fine. However, such done deal politics often creates a bigger problem, namely where countries like Cuba, China, or Sudan, which currently sit on the council, have the benediction of global legitimacy when ruling on country-specific issues of civil and human rights performance.

So, let's scroll down the selected slates and see which countries will join the council for three-year terms starting in January.

Africa: Of the five countries selected, only three can be called reasonably democratic. Benin, Gambia, and Kenya are listed by respected human rights monitor Freedom House as "partly free". The others, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ethiopia, are among the most conflict-ridden states on the African continent. Not surprisingly, they are rated as "Not Free" countries.

Asia-Pacific states: This got interesting, with six countries vying for five seats. The five new members are Cyprus, the Marshall Islands, Qatar, South Korea, and Thailand. First, though Cyprus is a Mediterranean island and a member of the European Union, it's included among the Asian group. Go figure. The good news is despite the island's Greco/Turkish divide, Cyprus is a well-rated democracy. So, too, for the Marshall Islands in the Pacific. Two Arab countries competed: Qatar and Saudi Arabia. While Qatar, though famously wealthy, has a poor human rights record of 25 out of 100 and thus is listed as "Not Free".

Saudi Arabia ranks even lower, with an eight out of 100 and is equally "Not Free". Not surprisingly, Saudi Arabia lost the vote. There were considerable behind-the-scenes political manoeuvres to block the Saudis. As importantly, South Korea, a prosperous East Asian state, ranks 83 out of 100 and is highly ranked as "Free", while Thailand, a Southeast Asian kingdom, is listed as "Partly Free" with a rating of 36 out of 100 by Freedom House.

Eastern European states: Here, there were two openings and two winners. Czechia, AKA Czech Republic, is a richly deserving European democracy, ranking 93 out of 100! Impressive for a country which, during the former communist era, was one of the most repressive regimes. North Macedonia, a part of former Yugoslavia, is listed as "Partly Free" with a score of 67.

Latin America/Caribbean states: Three countries vying for three seats in another closed slate; Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico. The multiethnic South American state of Bolivia remains "Partly Free" with a 66 out of 100 score. Colombia, on the other hand, has faced years of left-wing insurgency and narco-trafficking; the country has politically stabilised to a point and is listed as "Free" with a rating of 70. Mexico, though rated as "Partly Free" with a score of 60, faces deepening erosion of democracy and escalation of violent drug and people smuggling cartels into the United States.

Western European and others: Another closed slate; pick three out of three. In this case, Iceland, Spain and Switzerland.

But while all three countries rank as "Free" and fully democratic, there's a wild card here. The US was entitled to run again this year, thus extending its current three-year tenure on the council. But surprisingly, the Biden administration chose not to run, the quiet concern being that given Washington's alleged closeness to Israel, there would be a political backlash over Gaza, and the US may not get re-elected. Not surprisingly, Spain's leftist government is a strong partisan of the "Palestinian cause".

According to Hillel Neuer of the Swiss-based advocacy group UN Watch, which uses its own rating methodology on civil and human rights, "Currently, approximately two-thirds of the UNHRC members are non-democracies." He added, "When the UN's highest human rights body becomes a case of the foxes guarding the henhouse, the world's victims suffer."

And here's the ludicrous paradox. Having seen many council proceedings in Geneva over the years, the group has a distinct Alice in Wonderland quality. Indeed, the annual Human Rights Council elections become little more than a Hobson's Choice.