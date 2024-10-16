Stars must show integrity

The controversy surrounding The iCon Group's alleged pyramid scheme has reignited the debate about the responsibility of celebrities in product endorsement and where the boundaries of ethical conduct should be drawn.

The key question is: Should celebrities be held accountable for the products or services they are paid to promote?

The iCon case provides compelling evidence that they must. Many of the victims who have filed complaints admitted they invested a huge sum of money, up to 250,000 baht in one case, in the so-called direct sales business because they trusted the famous people involved -- celebrities they admired.

But how far should the responsibility go?

In the iCon scandal, the involvement of celebrities falls into two categories -- those who presented themselves as company executives, with official titles and apparent responsibilities, and those who were merely engaged as product presenters.

There is no question that the first group of celebrities must be held accountable if The iCon Group is found to have broken the law, as they were clearly part of its operations.

As for the second group, some have come out to apologise to the victims, who have lost a fortune because the products were unsellable. They stated that although they had verified that the products were certified by the Food and Drug Administration, they were unaware that the business was allegedly a pyramid scheme, believing it to be a legitimate e-commerce operation as claimed by its owner.

Ponzi and pyramid schemes frequently exhibit suspicious elements such as exaggerated financial returns or aggressive member recruitment. Therefore, celebrities must exercise extreme caution. Claiming they were merely reciting a script provided by their employer will not suffice as a defence.

The iCon case is not the first scandal involving celebrity endorsements. A few years ago, a public uproar erupted after cosmetics and weight-loss products linked to Magic Skin Co were found to be substandard, resulting in the deaths of female consumers.

These illegal products were never registered with the FDA. According to news reports, 54 celebrities and so-called "net idols" were identified as having promoted these products through review advertisements, and 37 faced prosecution by the FDA for false advertising.

If the authorities take the time to investigate -- simply by following the social media accounts of popular actors and actresses -- they will uncover countless endorsements for dietary supplements and skincare products.

Many of these brands make bold claims, such as reversing skin ageing, making skin glow, boosting the immune system, strengthening bones, and restoring intestinal balance -- all supposedly achieved by drinking a few sachets a day.

Authorities must cast a wider net and establish clear guidelines on whether such claims can be legally made. As it becomes evident that celebrities hold significant sway over consumer choices, well-defined boundaries must be set regarding ethical endorsements and the accountability of celebrity presenters.

While the legal penalties for false advertising -- one to three years in jail and fines of 30,000 to 100,000 baht -- may seem light, the damage to a celebrity's reputation can be far heavier. As seen in the iCon case, the harm can be irreparable. Integrity is the cornerstone of every profession, even in the entertainment industry, which often deals with make-believe.