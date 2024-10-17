iCon saga smells bad

The alleged public fraud scam that involves The iCon Group Co is growing uglier by the day.

Emerging details -- especially an audio clip recorded two years ago between the company's CEO and a politician who sat on a House committee -- only makes the public wonder whether the justice system can bring the culprits to stand trial.

On Monday, Warathaphon "Paul" Waratyaworrakul, CEO of The iCon Group, a direct sales company, said he paid a monthly allowance to the politician to help clear a complaint against his company.

The CEO admitted it was his voice in the clip but refused to identify the politician. Mr Warathaphon said he has paid lawyers, petitioners and officials to settle disputes.

A day later, he made an about-face, saying the money was paid for business counsel to the politician.

The case has snowballed after another clip was released on Tuesday. In this clip, which sounds like Mr Warathaphon and the same politician, the pair discuss how they can pick officials they prefer as deputy and secretary-general at the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

After this clip went viral, the Palang Pracharath Party came out to defend its standards as the clip also implicates a member of the party. The police and other corruption busters need to verify these allegations to protect the integrity of the OCPB.

State agencies deserve scrutiny. The OCPB offered a consumer protection award to The iCon Group Co in 2021; yet three years earlier it had asked Fiscal Policy Office under the Finance Ministry and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate The iCon Group's business practices.

The relationship between the company's CEO and OCPB staff is rather unusual. Mr Warathaphon, along with another CEO, visited the OCPB, bringing gifts such as moon cake to staff in 2021. One picture shows him and a former OCPB secretary-general making merit together.

The government must launch a probe to find out whether the officials acted professionally. The OCPB is needed to protect the public and consumers. Staff and executives must keep a proper distance from such companies.

The government also needs to find out why the Fiscal Policy Office earlier failed to investigate. Complaints against the company emerged in 2018. Some damages might have been avoided if officials had investigated properly. The Food and Drug Administration did launch an investigation in 2018 and found The iCon Group failed to register one of its products.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha must reopen complaints on pyramid share schemes and public fraud that past and current House committees have investigated.

As this public fraud saga has snowballed into a major political scandal, reports have emerged that complainants have been threatened with lawsuits by trainers working for the company, or even offered money to drop charges.

Law enforcers must provide these victims with sufficient protection. Damaged parties have lost enough; they should not be mistreated by their own government and law enforcers as well.