Behind Thailand's winning UNHRC bid

This file photo, taken with a fish eye lens dated Feb 27, 2020, shows an overview of a Human Rights Council session. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand's being elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2025-2027 term was not a stroke of luck.

The public has been surprised by Bangkok's success. Many hold a negative impression of the Pheu Thai-led government and question its advocacy for human rights. Such a sceptical view and resistance are nothing new for Thai governments. It must be recalled that in 2015, one year after the May coup, Thailand's candidacy for a UNHRC seat was punished. Before the selection process on Oct 9, many critics even urged UN members to carefully consider their votes for Thailand.

This phenomenon is particularly interesting. Those surprised by Thailand's successful UNHRC campaign this year are unaware of the country's role in international politics and human rights-related activities and programmes Thailand has promoted. Without a long-standing and solid foundation in human rights activities, Thailand would not have secured such a significant number of votes.

Sentiment at the local level apparently differs. That is because human rights-related news in Thailand has been pushed by Bangkok-based non-governmental organisations and covered by local and foreign news outlets across various media platforms. Many reports tie human rights abuses to domestic politics and its legal structure, a point that civil society groups have consistently emphasised. For the record, Thailand has well over 24,000 local and 87 foreign non-governmental organizations.

In this election, Thailand received 177 votes, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region. This stands in stark contrast to its failure in the 2015 bid, which followed a coup-installed government. It first held a seat on the council in 2012, a successful tenure that encouraged the subsequent Yingluck government to apply for a second term.

One frequently asked question is whether domestic political challenges had an impact on the UNHRC election this time -- such as the Constitutional Court's recent dissolution of the Move Forward Party or the removal of prime minister Srettha Thavisin, not to mention hundreds of political activists being jailed. Based on the voting outcome, it can be concluded that these political did not hold sway in the UNHRC selection on Oct 9.

Regardless of reports of rights abuses, Thailand, over the past two years, has made progress in human rights, earning support from UN member states. For instance, Thailand passed amendments to the Civil and Commercial Code, enacted the Marriage Equity Law, the Act on Timely Judicial Processes in 2022, and expanded universal health coverage, improving access to services for citizens under the 30-baht healthcare scheme.

Another key point was Thailand's ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, which addresses the issue of forced disappearances, often referred to as oum or "abductions". In June this year, Thailand also withdrew certain reservations on the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

One factor that resonated strongly with UN members was Thailand's decision in August, just weeks before the vote, to withdraw reservations to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, specifically regarding protecting children seeking refugee status under national law. In September, Thailand withdrew its reservations to Article 22 of the Convention, aligning with its pledge last year in Geneva.

From now on, the country will protect children seeking refugee status or those considered refugees according to domestic and international laws. This is a milestone development, especially given the large number of irregular migrants from Myanmar, with additional newborn members inside Thailand.

Thailand's two-year campaign, which began during the Prayut administration, also played a major role. In the UN diplomatic arena, exchanges of votes are common. Once Thailand announced its candidacy, negotiations and vote trading began with other UN countries. Before the vote, Thailand secured 161 written notes of support. Another crucial factor was Thailand's bilateral ties, as it maintains good relations with countries from the East and the West, gaining support from all sides.

Additionally, Thailand had a clear branding strategy in place. It positioned itself as a bridge between different perspectives among member states, using its strengths in progressive views akin to those of developed countries while also understanding developing nations' social, religious, and cultural contexts. Thailand also promoted cooperation in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and engagement with UN members.

For the UNHRC, Thailand aimed to push for an efficient and impactful council that delivers real benefits to people on the ground rather than focusing on naming and shaming. Dialogue and capacity-building are critical components of Thailand's priorities.

Thailand's branding fits well within the geopolitical context, navigating a polarised world and enabling the country to engage with all sides. For medium and small countries, Thailand emphasised African nations, focusing on basic human rights, the right to development, public health cooperation, and non-racial discrimination.

The country is also mindful of the consistent criticism from local and international civil society, especially from countries in North America and Scandinavia with negative views. Thai diplomats engaged in dialogue and met with key stakeholders to potentially shift these countries' stances.

Kudos also go to the Thai envoys in Bangkok, New York, Geneva, and Washington and their staff at the Saranrom Palace. Another vital element was the use of experienced former human rights officials to aid the campaign. Former Vice Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who previously chaired the UNHRC in Geneva in 2012, was enlisted to assist in New York with his extensive UN network and campaign experience.

Thailand's UNHRC membership brings enormous challenges to the fore. There will be heightened expectations from civil society and Western countries with close ties to Thailand regarding domestic human rights issues that require long-awaited reform and action. For instance, the Tak Bai incident, political double standards, enforced disappearances, children's rights, freedom of expression, and the treatment of irregular migrants, to name but a few.

Moreover, the country must also clearly manifest its position on issues related to vital international concerns, such as the rules-based international order and national sovereignty.

With a civilian elected government and support from UN members, all stakeholders in Thailand and abroad must be vigilant in keeping all concerned agencies and authorities on their toes to fulfil their pledges.