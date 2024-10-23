Congestion fee questions

Politicians and our transport agencies have long considered introducing a traffic congestion charge, but they were never serious or daring enough to upset motorists.

The idea was that motorist fees would help reduce traffic congestion, but it failed to gain traction until now, with the Pheu Thai-led government turning this pipe dream into reality.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced this week that the government will study how the charge will be collected and what zones will be selected.

The study will take six months to one year to complete, and a pilot project in heavily congested inner-city areas is expected to start soon.

The collected revenue will be used to buy out all private electric trains and subways. Under state control, the government will charge a 20-baht flat rate for all city electric trains.

Lest we forget, this policy is the electoral pledge of the Pheu Thai Party.

The congestion charge has always been a good idea, and many have wondered why politicians did not introduce it earlier when traffic was light and town planning was still manageable.

Singapore introduced such a policy in 1975 with the Area License System (ALS), which charged drivers a flat fee. Singapore and major cities such as London, Milan, and Stockholm have used congestion charges to control the number of cars, reduce air pollution, and collect massive revenue to fund other mass transit projects or social projects.

But questions arise. Is this policy going to work in Bangkok? Or is it just a charge to finance the buyout of electric trains and subways without changing the traffic and transport at a fundamental level?

Indeed, Thai governments have sponsored many studies about traffic congestion fees.

One of the most recent studies is the "Pre-feasibility Study Congestion Charging in Bangkok: Scenarios and Effects of Potential Policy Alternatives", prepared by the German development agency GIZ and Thailand's Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), which was released in 2022.

The report fully advocates the congestion charge policy, saying it will help reduce traffic congestion, reduce emissions and generate gross revenues ranging from 6 to 40 billion baht annually.

Yet, this policy requires much work -- not just installing equipment to collect fees like our state agencies have done with toll booths.

The study warns that the government needs to scale up the quality and quantity of public buses and related infrastructure, such as parking spaces and decent pavement, to accommodate more commuters.

Good public transport and infrastructure will encourage drivers to leave their cars at home. Without good public buses and feeder systems, drivers may just prefer to pay the fee.

That said, the government cannot and must not focus on getting revenue to buy back electric train concessions and infrastructure; it must prepare the whole public transport and town plan.

The government must allocate budget money and introduce policies for city administration and transport agencies to upgrade infrastructure and traffic plans accordingly.

Without ambitious goals and adequate preparation, a policy that works in other countries could be ineffective for the city and its residents.