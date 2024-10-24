Laws must guard all ethnic rights

Listen to this article

The Maniq people, an indigenous group living in the Bantad mountains in Thailand's south, have a sustainable way of life based on their deep knowledge of forest species.

One of the most important yet neglected issues in Thailand is the need to protect our indigenous peoples and their remarkable cultures. Over 60 ethnic groups contribute to the rich diversity of our society.

This is "cultural capital," and it can be harnessed for the sustainable development of our country. Indigenous cultural wisdom, which is closely tied to nature, is a body of knowledge that has been developed, accumulated, and transmitted over many centuries.

Unfortunately, our laws and institutions have often failed to protect the rights of these ethnic groups, who have long faced pressures and injustices that threaten their identities and traditions.

The good news is that the government is on the verge of passing a law to safeguard and promote indigenous ways of life. This is a big step, but the law needs support from all sectors to ensure it is effectively implemented.

The stakes are high, not just for these people but for our entire society. Traditional knowledge can help create economic value, serving as "knowledge capital" to help us sustainably manage natural resources rooted in a sense of ecological harmony.

A good example is the forest knowledge of the Pga K'nyau people, who developed traditions based on careful observation of the characteristics and patterns of their natural surroundings.

A "forest," as the Pga K'nyau see it, is not merely trees and wildlife; it is a living space where humans and nature are interconnected. This understanding allows them to manage each forest according to its specific characteristics. One type is "Ker Nue," or "Ker Nue Mue," which refers to a humid evergreen forest, also called a women's forest. This differs from "Ker Nue Pa," an arid dipterocarp forest or men's forest.

Based on this understanding, Noraeri Thungmueangthong, a Pga K'nyau woman from Huai Ee Khang village in Mae Win, Chiang Mai province, has conserved 60 rai (9 hectares) of forest land as a women's forest to pass on the knowledge of her community's women. Although it is called a women's forest, it serves everyone, providing food and medicinal herbs for people of all ages and genders. This shows how an indigenous group acts as a steward of natural biodiversity as a shared asset.

Another case is the Maniq people, a small indigenous group of fewer than 600 living in the forests of the Bantad mountain range in the southern provinces of Phatthalung, Satun, and Trang. They possess deep knowledge of local herbs and botanicals to treat various ailments. This knowledge strengthens their community, helping them live with self-reliance and dignity.

The know-how of ethnic people has intrinsic value to these groups as their cultural inheritance, a pillar of their daily lives and identities.

For all of us, the more diverse our cultural heritage, the greater the knowledge capital available for inclusive, sustainable development, boosting resilience from the grassroots up. Many ethnic communities have leveraged their wisdom to generate economic value, improving their quality of life and strengthening our society as a whole.

Globally, discussions of economic and social development are increasingly recognising the connection between nature and culture. This new paradigm acknowledges the role of indigenous communities in managing the environment in a balanced and sustainable way.

In 2006, UNESCO's member states ratified the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, affirming that indigenous communities play a crucial role in the "production, safeguarding, maintenance, and re-creation of intangible cultural heritage, thereby enriching cultural diversity and human creativity."

Unfortunately, Thai society still does not fully comprehend or accept cultural differences. We tend to view ethnicity as "otherness." We know little about indigenous peoples, and our policies and laws often overlook their cultures. This neglect has eroded the ancient knowledge and skills of ethnic groups, preventing them from realising their full potential.

Worse still, there have been severe violations of their rights. The Karen community in Ban Bangkloi, Phetchaburi province, was displaced 30 years ago from their ancestral territory, where they once lived self-sufficiently. Forced to change their way of life, they have lost some of their self-determination.

While the state has attempted to address these issues, its approach has often failed to align with the traditions and problem-solving methods of the community. This has complicated the situation, and conflicts have intensified over the past three decades. The Karen people have been left in a state of vulnerability and decline.

To help our society do better, the sustainable development movement encourages Thai people and institutions to appreciate the cultural wisdom of ethnic groups and treat them with respect. Government agencies like the Sirindhorn Anthropology Centre, political parties such as Pheu Thai and Move Forward, as well as civil society groups like the Council of Indigenous Peoples in Thailand and the People's Movement for a Just Society (P-Move), have pushed for laws that protect and promote indigenous ways of life.

This movement aims to shift the administrative paradigm away from welfare-based assistance, which can undermine self-reliance. Instead, the new emphasis is on "empowerment," recognising and promoting the dignity of ethnic communities. This shift helps indigenous traditions to be seen as assets for all of society, fostering "equality" based on diversity and social progress.

The proposed law marks a major step forward for Thai society. It will help ensure that ethnic groups enjoy equal rights as citizens of Thailand so they can live securely and freely express their cultural identities.

Efforts to push this legislation forward have continued since 2019. In February 2024, the House of Representatives accepted the principles of the draft bill for the protection and promotion of indigenous ways of life. A committee completed its review of the bill in September, and it is now slated for a vote by the House of Representatives and the Senate. I expect that by early 2025, Thailand will have its first indigenous peoples' law.

As Thais, we should open our hearts and see ethnic groups not as outsiders but as a creative force that contributes to the nation. Let's join in advocating for the passage of this law. It will strengthen our society.