Local voting rules outdated

The Election Commission's (EC) decision to hold the forthcoming local elections on a Saturday instead of a Sunday in at least 47 provinces have sparked concerns about adverse impacts on voter turnout.

The country is to see several elections on Feb 1 -- a Saturday -- for chairmen and members of Provincial Administration Organisations (PAO) as those in office will complete their terms en masse next month.

The EC cited technicalities regarding time limits -- organising new elections within 60 days after the expiry of PAO chairs and members' terms -- as a reason for choosing Feb 1 as the poll date.

Yet, few find the agency's reason convincing. By political norms, all the elections in this country's political history have taken place on Sundays, as it's well understood that many voters live and work far away from their birthplace, where they have to return to for polling and need time to travel.

If voting is to be held on a Saturday, a large number of voters will miss it as they don't have enough travelling time. Besides the fact that Saturday is a working day for many eligible voters, some of them may not be able to have a day off to vote.

The People's Party said it will petition the EC tomorrow to press for a change of poll date back to Sunday to facilitate more voters. The EC has no reason to ignore the petition.

In fact, it's time for the EC to realise that it cannot be complacent with its ongoing practices and performance, particularly regarding local elections, if it wants to boost voter turnout. The latest figures are unsatisfactory.

Except for the Phetchaburi PAO election last Sunday, all the races in other provinces, namely Udon Thani, Surin, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, saw lower-than-expected voter turnout, with 52.17%, 52.93%, and 55.8%, respectively. Voter turnout for PAO chairman polls in Pathum Thani and other provinces was no better. Only one-third of voters made it to polling stations in Pathum Thani last September.

Low turnout in Udon Thani last Sunday, in particular, is very unusual given that it was a fierce two-horse race involving titans from both rival parties. The people of Udon Thani take pride in their advanced democratisation, while several observers believe the poll results in this northeastern province have significant implications for national politics.

Such disappointing figures only demonstrate a blunder in the poll law that does not enable advance voting. Unfortunately, the EC has shrugged off calls to amend the local election law to facilitate more voters.

Polling regulations for local elections are unrealistic. A glaring example is that voters must travel home to cast ballots in their communities. In a national election, voters can cast ballots in advance at designated polling sites, such as designated provincial and district offices or Thai embassies for eligible voters overseas.

Without advance and more convenient polling, low turnout will only secure a chance for incumbent politicians and those holding on to the clients-patron system. Under such circumstances, the country will be trapped in unhealthy, stagnant politics.

If the poll agency is sincere and wishes to keep its promise of fair and transparent elections, it must be open to changes, such as fixing the law to allow advance voting.

If a Saturday is necessary, then there are no excuses for the poll agency to maintain business-as-usual practice.