Sizing up Chiang Mai

The mobile cabinet in Chiang Mai tomorrow is not just another routine meeting of cabinet ministers. Rather, it is an early bugle call for the ruling Pheu Thai Party to fight and win the local election in this northern province in February.

Despite having won every national election since its formation, Pheu Thai was beaten in 2023 by the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP).

It also suffered a brutal defeat in Chiang Mai, known as the bastion of the Shinawatra clan -- three of whom have reigned over the party including former premier Thaksin and current PM Paetongtarn, his daughter.

The most humiliating loss occurred in the San Sai Constituency, hometown of Thaksin and his sister Yingluck, the party's other former premier, where voters chose the MFP candidate instead last year.

In short, losing the election in Chiang Mai is not an option for Pheu Thai. So it is no surprise the Paetongtarn government is making sure the mobile cabinet will have some impact.

The cabinet has set the theme for this meeting as "From Flood to Flourish" to rehabilitate flood-hit infrastructure and rejuvenate the local economy. A budget of 256 million baht has been earmarked for the project covering 18 landscape developments in touristy and business zones.

The cabinet has promised to provide assistance to businesses in the form of a deferred business tax and a three-month waiver of water and electricity payments, among other measures.

The big question is whether these projects will prove to be enough. To be blunt, it might not be sufficient to persuade active Chiang Mai denizens to return to the Shinawatras' umbrella or that of any traditional political groups.

In terms of politics, Chiang Mai's constituencies have evolved into a strong grassroot democracy. Despite the northern city only being second to Bangkok in terms of its size and economy, civic groups in Ching Mai are perhaps the strongest in the country.

During the past decade, civic groups there have campaigned to tackle health and environmental problems such as PM2.5 pollution and forest fires.

Instead of relying on government and local politicians, or even local political dynasties, local people are starting to rely on themselves. For example, one civic group sued the former Prayut Chan-o-cha government at an administrative court for failing to enforce the environmental law -- and they won.

Over a decade ago, researchers at Chiang Mai University developed an app and air monitoring system to deal with PM2.5 and forest fires. In terms of administration and urban development, voters want to see their local administration get more autonomy. That may explain why last year they chose the MFP candidate who promised to let them elect their own governor.

Ms Paetongtarn needs to show the Pheu Thai government is bold and progressive. She can make a big splash by introducing tough laws to tackle PM2.5 and forest fires at a fundamental level by banning mass crops derived from open burning. It must not be forgotten that Thaksin early this year floated the idea of banning maize derived from open burning. Now it is time for the Pheu Thai government to put their words into action.

To regain the Chiang Mai constituency, Pheu Thai and Ms Paetongtarn must think in a new way and act accordingly.