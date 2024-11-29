Treaty could end our plastic crisis

Listen to this article

A worker puts used plastic bottles and other plastic waste to a vehicle as he will sell them to a garbage recycling factory in Chiang Mai. (Bangkok Post file photo)

On Nov 13, a coalition of 160 civil society organisations in Thailand made a historic plea, submitting a joint statement urging the Thai government to champion a strong Global Plastics Treaty at the upcoming fifth and final negotiations in Busan, South Korea. This treaty, initiated in 2022, aims to establish a legally binding global framework to address plastic pollution across its entire life cycle.

However, the most contentious issue in the negotiations remains: should the treaty tackle the production of plastics and the extraction of fossil fuels, which serve as their primary raw material?

On one side of the debate are small island nations and countries severely impacted by plastic pollution, advocating for capping and reducing plastic production and banning toxic chemicals in plastics. On the other side, countries with large fossil fuel and petrochemical industries resist measures addressing the upstream aspects of the plastics life cycle.

Until now, Thailand has remained silent on supporting plastic production reduction. Yet, the joint statement from civil society groups calls for a strong stance. It outlines 10 demands, including cutting production, banning problematic plastic products, and implementing stricter controls on toxic chemicals.

Thailand's journey toward addressing plastic pollution has largely focused on waste management. While plastic waste became a national priority in 2018, discussions about production and chemical controls have lagged. Recent scientific findings, however, are pushing this issue to the forefront.

Plastic Hurts Carbon Goals

A 2024 report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory revealed that 94% of greenhouse gas emissions from plastics occur during the extraction and production stages. At the current rate of plastic production, more than a quarter of the global carbon budget -- critical for limiting warming to 1.5C under the Paris Agreement -- will be consumed. These findings underscore that unchecked plastic production undermines global carbon neutrality efforts.

Closer to home, the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) released a report estimating that Thailand's primary plastic production emits 27.3 million tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent to the emissions of 5.9 million cars. This accounts for 7.3% of Thailand's total greenhouse gas emissions, surpassing the emissions from the waste management sector.

The report also highlighted Thailand's reliance on single-use plastics, which make up 36% of its plastic production, and noted the potential for a 20% reduction in production by banning problematic plastics and adopting reuse systems.

In recent years, the Ecological Alert and Recovery-Thailand (Earth), which has been monitoring the toxic chemicals in the environment and human health, has released a number of reports confirming the urgency of the effects of chemicals in plastics on people's health. The study in 2021 by Earth and the Arnika Association from the Czech Republic found alarming levels of persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in the environment and workers in the areas of informal management of plastic and electronic waste in Karasin province. Environmental samples and human blood from affected areas showed significantly higher concentrations of POPs, like dioxin and furans.

Moreover, the new study from 13 countries, including EARTH as the researcher from Thailand, identified nearly 500 chemicals in recycled plastic pellets, including pesticides, industrial chemicals, PCBs, and other toxic substances. One recycled plastic pellet from Thailand found the presence of 11 chemicals that include brominated flame retardants (BFR), UV-stabilisers and Bisphenol A.

From the past to the present, there are more than 13,000 chemicals related to the production process of all types of plastics and more than 3,000 of which are toxic to humans and may cause cancer. These chemicals need to be strictly controlled or completely eliminated, and safer substitutes should be found. This action must be carried out carefully and comprehensively in every country. We believe that we can deal with the problem of dangerous and toxic chemicals in plastics only when measures can be enforced worldwide.

Rising tide of support

The call for action is no longer limited to scientific circles or environmental advocates. The joint statement supporting production reduction has drawn endorsements from diverse groups, including coastal communities, fishers, and citizens impacted by industrial pollution. Consumer foundations, small businesses like refill shops, waste collectors under the Salengand Recycle Trader Association (SRTA), and even financial coalitions like Fair Finance Thailand have voiced their support. This broad-based coalition demonstrates that the demand to end plastic pollution is both urgent and widespread.

As the Busan negotiations approach, the stakes are high. The Global Plastics Treaty has the potential to set ambitious global standards to curb plastic pollution, but it also faces resistance from powerful industry players and nations protecting the status quo. As both a major plastic producer and a country severely affected by plastic pollution, Thailand is in a pivotal position. The Thai government can help ensure the treaty delivers on its promise by supporting measures to cap production and control toxic chemicals.

Critics argue that reducing plastic production is unfeasible because of persistent consumer demand. But is this demand truly from consumers, or does it reflect a lack of alternatives? The overwhelming support from 160 civil society organisations suggests that people are ready for change -- they just need the infrastructural and regulatory support to make it possible and to transition to a world with fewer plastics.

The Busan meeting is a turning point. It could mark the birth of a historic treaty that tackles the plastics crisis head-on or a missed opportunity to protect our planet. Thailand's government will play a key role in determining which path we take. The voices of its people, amplified by this unprecedented coalition, have made their stance clear: it's time for bold action.