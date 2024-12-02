Anocha saga reopens

Listen to this article

Anocha Panjoy's disappearance 46 years ago remains a haunting chapter in Thailand's history.

Taken from a Macau beach in 1978 by North Korean agents, she was forced into a life of captivity under mysterious and heart-wrenching circumstances. Despite decades of denial from Pyongyang, evidence -- including eyewitness accounts and photos from Charles Jenkins, a US military defector -- has consistently confirmed her abduction and life within North Korea's shadowy regime. Yet no meaningful progress has been made in securing her return.

Last week, the Senate Committee on Political Development, Public Participation, and Human Rights, chaired by Angkhana Neelapaijit, invited concerned agencies to revive discussions on Ms Anocha's plight. This marks a critical step forward, particularly as Thailand has strengthened its commitment to international human rights frameworks, such as the 2022 Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances Act and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED). The committee's proposal to engage state agencies and reignite diplomatic efforts is a welcome move.

The timing of this renewed focus is significant, as the Panjoy family's efforts to secure Anocha's return to Thailand began as far back as the administration of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Today, after nearly two decades, their hopes persist under the leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's daughter, who has now assumed the role of prime minister.

Advocacy groups such as the National Association for the Rescue of Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea have highlighted Ms Anocha's case alongside other high-profile abductions, providing a platform for Thailand to join forces with Japan and other nations to demand answers. This is not just a bilateral issue. It is part of a broader international human rights struggle against the systemic violation of basic freedoms by rogue regimes.

The denials by North Korea reflect a calculated attempt to evade accountability. Pyongyang has refused to acknowledge Ms Anocha's existence, despite Mr Jenkins' detailed accounts of her life and forced marriages to foreign defectors within North Korea. Such obfuscation cannot go unchallenged.

Thailand must adopt a more assertive approach, leveraging multilateral forums such as the United Nations to amplify pressure on Pyongyang. Collaborative efforts with human rights organisations, neighbouring countries, and global powers could create a unified front to demand justice.

It is equally important to ensure this case becomes part of Thailand's national consciousness. Public awareness campaigns, media coverage, and education initiatives can help keep the issue alive. The tireless advocacy of the Panjoy family, who have faced decades of silence and frustration, deserves unwavering support. Their courage reminds us of the profound impact that one individual's disappearance can have on an entire community.

The government must also focus on preventing future cases of abduction. Enhanced policies, stricter protections for Thais abroad, and improved inter-agency coordination are essential. By learning from this tragic case, Thailand can strengthen its role in advocating for human rights. Justice for Ms Anocha is long overdue. As we approach half a century since her disappearance, Thailand must renew its commitment to uncovering the truth.