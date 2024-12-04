Asia's youth must lead green push

A photo taken in 2019 shows protesters marching to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to demand action on climate change. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Amid growing global concern over climate change, Asia faces escalating threats from rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and coastal erosion. In 2023, the World Meteorological Organization recognised Asia as the most disaster-prone region. Thailand ranked among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change in the Global Climate Risk Index, underscoring the urgent need for action.

As these threats intensify, youth in the region have explicitly expressed that inaction is not an option. Across Asia, young leaders are playing a vital role in creating a more sustainable future. With climate change determining the life trajectory of and opportunities available to young people, their perspective is central to the intergenerational movement necessary to design and implement effective climate policies and solutions.

The unpredictability caused by climate change is driving environmental anxiety among young people. Studies show that youth in the Global South -- particularly in the Asia-Pacific, who represent 60% of the global youth population -- suffer from increased emotional stress due to constant environmental disasters and changes. In Indonesia, almost one in three young people have shown symptoms of mental disorders exacerbated by climate concerns.

To tackle the climate crisis, young people must be seen as agents of change. Across Thailand and the Asia-Pacific, youth need access to the skills, knowledge, resources, and opportunities required for effective leadership. Investing in this education will equip young leaders with the tools needed to make meaningful contributions to climate solutions.

One pioneering programme in Thailand is the Department of Climate Change and Environment's Children and Youth Forum, which enables the leaders of tomorrow to engage in international climate discussions. Such programmes are cultivating a generation of informed climate advocates who can influence policy at the highest levels.

Mentorship is another critical component in empowering young leaders. These programmes are already becoming more prominent, with government agencies, nonprofit organisations, and universities creating platforms for seasoned leaders to guide youth in their climate action. The Rockefeller Foundation's next cohort of Big Bets Climate Fellows, who will be based in Asia, will help develop and scale innovative climate solutions.

Youth engagement must be deliberately gender inclusive. Climate change disproportionately affects women and girls, who are already disparately affected by poverty and geopolitical instability. Women living in rural areas are especially vulnerable. The Youth Leadership Academy for Gender and Climate Action by Plan International, launched with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, aims to address this imbalance by providing training and support for young women across Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Prioritising young women in decision-making is not only essential for advancing gender equality, but also for catalysing more effective climate solutions.

The future of climate action rests on our ability to invest in the next generation. The United Nations has recognised the importance of youth engagement through initiatives such as the Youth Climate Advisory Committees and Youth2030 strategy. Global events like COP29 will provide young leaders with opportunities to influence international climate policy and action.

Thailand's expanding network of young climate activists puts the country in a position to lead in Asia. Critical next steps include efforts to restructure the Department of Climate Change and enhance climate education. Youth in Thailand and across Asia are ready to lead -- our responsibility is to ensure they have the tools to succeed.