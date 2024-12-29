Elephant plans need public input

Listen to this article

The killing of a tourist by a wild elephant in Phu Kradueng National Park this month has underscored the urgent need for stricter safety measures at tourist attractions near elephant habitats.

The unfortunate victim, a tourist from Chachoengsao, was en route to a popular waterfall on Dec 11 when the elephant spotted her and attacked her.

This was the first fatal elephant attack recorded at this well-known site in Loei province.

The tragic incident prompted the park authorities to temporarily close the site, evacuate tourists for safety reasons, and drive the elephants back into their habitat.

The park agency described the attack as unusual, noting elephants had not previously been seen in the area frequented by visitors. Historically, Phu Kradueng was not considered an area at risk of elephant encounters.

National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa deployed a helicopter to drive the elephant back into its habitat. The park re-opened last week, with promises of improved safety measures.

This incident at Phu Kradueng should serve as a lesson for other tourist destinations near elephant habitats, particularly Khao Yai-Dong Phayayen Forest Complex, where Highway 3077 links Pak Chong in Nakhon Ratchasima to Prachin Buri province.

Khao Yai National Park, one of the most popular parks in Thailand, is especially crowded during holidays. Tourists often gather at spontaneous elephant-watching sites, where herds of elephants are drawn by food.

These sites are not entirely natural. Decades ago, as part of efforts to promote eco-tourism, park officials and wildlife experts created saltlicks -- areas with mineral-rich soil that elephants are attracted to. These saltlicks have become prime spots for elephant sightings.

One well-known site in Khao Yai is the Ajarn Maew saltlick, located near the main road. Initially, when traffic was low, these sites posed little risk. However, the situation has changed dramatically.

Elephants occasionally disrupt traffic, causing queues of cars while tourists scramble for photo opportunities. This chaos is a disaster waiting to happen.

Addressing this long-standing issue is easier said than done. Khao Yai National Park recently proposed removing man-made saltlicks to encourage elephants to remain in their natural habitats rather than roam near roads.

However, this initiative has met resistance from certain nature enthusiasts and social media influencers, who launched an online campaign urging the park to keep the saltlicks for tourists. Authorities must engage the public in discussions to gain acceptance for such measures.

Not all wildlife encounters in national parks end in conflict. A notable success story is the Kui Buri model in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, where plantations have been transformed into a safari-like buffer zone.

Spanning 8,000 rai, this area provides food for elephants and other wildlife, such as gaurs, reducing the likelihood of human-wildlife conflict. Former poachers from local villages now help protect the animals and earn a living through sustainable tourism.

However, human-elephant interactions often extend beyond tourist areas, sometimes with tragic results.

Reports of hungry elephants invading plantations in search of food are common. Over the past decade, there have been more than 430 human fatalities and 200 injuries from such encounters, with many elephants also killed in retaliatory efforts to protect lives and property.

The problem is exacerbated by the rapid growth of the wild elephant population, which is increasing at an annual rate of 8%. The population has risen from 4,400 two years ago to over 5,000, straining their dwindling habitats.

To address this, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to launch a birth control programme, starting after New Year.

This initiative involves spaying young female elephants to curb population growth.

While this approach may be necessary due to the lack of natural predators, thorough studies are essential to minimise its impact on the animals, which are a national symbol.

Public consultation will also be crucial to ensure widespread understanding and support.