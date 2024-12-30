PM must step out boldly

The annual tradition of giving nicknames to the prime minister and cabinet members by Government House correspondents appears like innocuous satire, but the sobriquets often reflect -- and above all -- affect the public perception of the leadership.

This year, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was humorously dubbed "Paetongphoey", a name that derived from her dependence on prepared scripts during important occasions. While she embraced the nickname with good humour, suggesting the nickname "Paetongpad" would have been more apt due to her use of an iPad, the implications of such a moniker warrant serious reflection.

More tellingly, her administration was labelled a "Por Liang government" or a "daddy-backed government", highlighting the dominant influence of her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. This moniker indeed is no longer just a high-spirited jab -- it underlines and highlights PM Paetongtarn's leadership as being under the influence of her father. In the public's perception, Thaksin's frequent commentary and active involvement appear to outshine her role.

Indeed, her reliance on prepared scripts or even the use of an iPad as her personal teleprompter is not a problem as long as she can deliver her speech eloquently and convincingly. However, true leadership is defined by more than eloquence -- it is about projecting confidence, decisiveness and a vision that resonates.

Ms Paetongtarn has tried and failed to create rapport with the public when addressing key issues, including flood management, and advancing campaign promises. These efforts have been perceived as lacking the gravitas, authenticity and authority that citizens expect from their prime minister. Thaksin's enduring influence is both a strength and a challenge. His experience and insights undoubtedly provide valuable guidance to the 37-year-old prime minister who ascended to power abruptly. Thaksin's omnipresence, however, eclipses Ms Paetongtarn's stature, fostering the perception she is merely following his guidelines rather than forging her own decisions.

Thaksin himself has acknowledged his pervasive involvement, humorously referring to himself as "Sor Tor Ror" (meddler in everything). His self-deprecation won't help his daughter nor the image of her leadership. Ms Paetongtarn must show that she is a woman of her own mind by stepping out of her father's shadow, showing she has her own voice, authority, identity and, above all, the capability to lead the nation.

As 2025 approaches, Ms Paetongtarn's administration has an opportunity to reshape her public image. In the past, she was surrounded by advisers -- most of whom worked closely with her father. The PM needs to show that she now has her own team who reflects her unique leadership style, articulating original ideas and making decisive choices that underscore her independence.

Thais, regardless of their political preferences, want a PM who exudes dignity, authority and confidence. They wish to see Ms Paetongtarn become a leader in her own right -- not merely a continuation of her father's legacy. By asserting her independence and demonstrating bold, innovative leadership, she can inspire pride and confidence in the country. The path forward will not be easy, but the rewards of stepping out on her own are immense. In the coming year, Ms Paetongtarn has the chance to prove herself as a leader who commands respect and admiration, not only for her policies but also for her persona as the true prime minister of Thailand.