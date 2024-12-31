Safer roads or just talk?

Lower speed limits on roads in Bangkok's urban areas come as welcome news. Imposed to reduce road accidents, the rules passed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been in place and enforced since Dec 23.

The new restrictions have reduced the vehicle speed limit in the capital city to 60 km/h from 80 km/h. They have also imposed a new speed limit of 50 km/h, with an additional "no honking of horns" stipulation on 10 roads near the Grand Palace. However, the restrictions exclude 13 main arterial roads, including Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Bang Na-Trat Road, and Baromratchonnane Road.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has reasoned that new limits could cut road fatality rates in the capital threefold. Indeed, if such restrictions had been imposed years ago, it is plausible that many people could have been spared senseless death and injury.

Bangkok was among the cities of 15 countries worldwide that capped vehicle speed limit in inner city areas at 80km/h, amid a trend among most major global cities to cut speed limits. For example, Japan imposes 30 km/h speed limits on residential streets, while 40 km/h is common for urban two-lane roads. The Philippines uses various speed limits of 20-60 km/h for city areas.

It is also welcome that Mr Chadchart hinted that the city administration would push the envelope by imposing a 30 km/h speed limit in areas around schools and hospitals.

But no matter how good speed restrictions sound, some critics doubt whether they will be enforceable or whether they can even reduce road accidents. It remains a question of how law enforcers monitor drivers' compliance with the new limits and whether violators will be penalised. It is hoped that BMA, the police, and the transport ministry will enforce the new speed limits well and become an example for other Thai cities.

Critics are not wrong when they say that lower speeds alone will not reduce accidents. There are many steps that the BMA, as well as police and transport ministries, should have taken to improve the situation. One largely ignored issue is the violation of helmet regulations by motorcyclists. Indeed, helmet law enforcement would effectively reduce road deaths, especially given that almost 50% of road accidents in Thailand occur with motorcycles. Moreover, the majority of injuries and deaths on Thai roads involve motorcyclists and their pillion riders, most of whom were not wearing crash helmets.

Policymakers must educate motorcycle drivers on safety and make helmets affordable. Crash helmets must become part of their riding habits as per how seat belts are worn in four-wheeled vehicles. More than anything, traffic policemen must be vigilant in arresting those who violate the helmet regulation and other traffic laws.

Indeed, weak law enforcement is a significant cause of road accidents in Thailand. Plenty of influential reckless drivers have got out of being held legally responsible for fatal accidents they have caused, with the most glaring example being that of Red Bull scion Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya -- the defendant in a 2012 hit-and-run case that killed a policeman. Mr Vorayuth fled the country in April 2017, allowing the lawsuits against him to expire. There are also reports critical of the police for not giving breathalyser tests to famous people. Without strong and fair law enforcement, any attempts to reduce road accidents, such as the revised speed limits and further investments in CCTVs or fixing the conditions of roads, will be just half-measures.