Fireworks within limits

New Year's Eve and fireworks seem like an inseparable package. But mini rockets of exploding gunpowder in close proximity to a wild habitat is not a good idea. Ever.

It's unfortunate that some people are just indifferent to the effects of their actions. That's why a new hotel, located just a stone's throw from Khao Yai National Park, staged a spectacular fireworks show at the start of the New Year, much to the dismay of the surrounding communities who are concerned about their own safety, particularly the risk of a spreading fire, and the adverse impact on wild creatures.

The hotel's immediate neighbour, who operates a horse farm, took the case to the police on Jan 2. Initially, he accused the hotel operator of organising the show without state permission. However, on this count, he was mistaken. The operator had already received permission from the Pak Chong district office to host the fireworks bonanza that was due to last from 10pm on Dec 31 to thirty minutes past midnight.

In its application form, the hotel management provided all the details of the fireworks it had prepared for the night.

At this stage, it remains unclear if the hotel exceeded its permit. But if not, it's the state that needs to rethink if such a barrage of fireworks is acceptable for a national park and wild habitat that has won Unesco recognition.

The complainant said there had been a large fireworks show years ago, and the horses on his farm had been startled by it. As he did not have a prevention plan in place, some of the horses fled the stables and were injured. This time, he complained that the new hotel had not informed the surrounding communities beforehand that it had such a big plan for the night. Hence, it came as a nasty surprise.

Pak Chong police and local authorities are investigating to determine whether the new hotel breached any regulations. However, even if the display of fireworks is within the legal limit, the fact that the hotel is just 200 metres from the park's fire prevention lines, which is extremely close to the inhabited wild areas, means that such an enormous load of fireworks should never have been allowed. Not to mention the existence of a legal loophole regarding the requested time slot that meant the ear-piercing show was to last two and a half hours.

According to local people, herds of wild elephants and gaurs are frequently seen in the area. They are adamant that the animals should be better protected from human activities.

The Khao Yai Park Office said it will seek a revision of local regulations, tightening things up so that it can better safeguard the World Heritage site. It said loud noises and human activities, including fireworks, certainly disturb wild animals. Needless to say, such disturbances affect their behaviour.

In fact, the fireworks saga has opened a can of worms for Khao Yai National Park. Other problems include poor waste management, as the amount of rubbish has increased enormously in recent years as the site has welcomed a large number of visitors while little regard is given to its carrying capacity. Highway 3077, which cuts through the park, has become a graveyard for unlucky animals as many people drive carelessly. A new motorway set to open there in 4-5 years is also a concern for the park.

It's no exaggeration to say the site is being promoted as a top tourist attraction at the cost of nature. In sum, there is no plan for the development's side effects since local administrative organisations are poorly prepared for new problems. This must change.