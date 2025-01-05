Prejudice fuels border birth row

Listen to this article

A public uproar erupted before the year-end over claims on social media that public hospitals along the Thai-Myanmar border are being overwhelmed by pregnant women from Myanmar seeking to give birth in Thailand.

The allegations, fuelled by a popular Facebook page and a vocal Thai doctor, suggested these women are exploiting Thailand's universal healthcare system for free childbirth and citizenship benefits for their children.

Without evidence, public anger spread like wildfire, amplified by mainstream media, as it played on deep-seated prejudices against migrants, refugees and ethnic minorities.

Clarifications from Cofact, a civic group combating misinformation; legal experts; and public health authorities exposed the claims as baseless.

However, the damage has been done. Ultra-nationalism reared its head in the form of racist comments. The doctor who made the claims has simply vanished without offering an apology or correction.

This incident underscores the dangers of fake news on social media and the ongoing prejudice against "outsiders" in society.

One claim is that Myanmar patients are exploiting Thailand's special healthcare fund for people with unresolved citizenship, known as Kong Thun Thor Ror 99. This claim is false.

The Thor Ror 99 fund is for ethnic groups who are stateless due to bureaucratic delays in issuing Thai IDs. Myanmar patients cannot use the fund.

Myanmar patients also pay for their own treatment because Thailand's universal healthcare system is only for Thais. Mae Sot Hospital reports that while about 40% of its patients are non-Thais, most pay for their treatment.

Documented migrant workers, meanwhile, have the right to use healthcare services as they contribute monthly to the Social Security Fund. However, many have trouble obtaining medical services due to language barriers and work demands, making their contributions a net benefit to hospital resources.

The claim that pregnant Myanmar women come to Thailand for birthright citizenship for their children is just delusional. Babies born in Thai hospitals receive birth registration papers, but only Thais can use them to receive Thai birth certificates. Non-Thai babies take after their parents' nationality.

If that was not enough, a claim that pregnant non-Thai women outnumber Thais in births is also fictitious. Tha Song Yang Hospital in Tak reports that births by non-Thai women account for only 9% of deliveries.

The controversy highlights the lack of ethical standards on social media, where biases and sensationalism boost views. It also raises questions about enforcing ethical standards for popular influencers.

But the crux of the problem remains the deeply ingrained prejudice perpetuated by ultra-nationalism. In this account, our education system is to blame for instilling chauvinism in our students.

Thai textbooks glorify ultra-nationalism, portraying the kingdom as exclusively for Thais, while dismissing its multicultural heritage as a crossroads of maritime trade and migration since ancient times. Such indoctrination fosters an "us versus them" mindset, leading to widespread ethnic discrimination.

Ethnic bias leads to harmful actions. Education authorities are closing learning centres for migrant children along the border, which curbs human resource improvements and forces children into the underworld.

Hill tribes are scapegoated as forest destroyers although their deep knowledge of forests and eco-friendly way of life help mitigate global warming. Worse, prejudice legitimises state violence through forest evictions and imprisonment.

In the Deep South, ethnic Malay Muslims are viewed as outsiders and their grievances are met with military crackdowns rather than justice. Mainstream society turns a blind eye to systemic injustice due to the prevalence of ethnic and religious prejudice.

Unless the education system stops indoctrinating people into ethnic discrimination, vulnerable groups will continue to face systematic oppression. To avoid falling for social media biases, the public must verify facts and act responsibly online. Misinformation thrives when we believe and share misinformation without checking.

Although claims about Myanmar patients are false, border hospitals still need more financial support to improve healthcare services. However, support should come from the ground up to address real needs.

Thailand's strength lies in its diversity and cultural resilience. As we move into 2025, embracing a broader, more inclusive mindset should be our goal. If we continue to let fear and falsehood lead us, the next wave of fake news could bring even greater harm in the future.