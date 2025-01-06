Stop the party snoops

Listen to this article

Ahead of the upcoming nationwide local elections on Feb 1, troubling signs of state power being wielded for political advantage are emerging. The government and the Interior Ministry, in charge of state mechanisms, cannot evade responsibility to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

Chaithawat Tulathon, former leader of the dissolved Move Forward Party and currently assisting the campaign of the People's Party in the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) elections, recently posted screenshots of a LINE chat.

The chat, allegedly sent by an assistant district chief in Lamphun, instructed subdistrict chiefs and village heads to monitor and document campaign activities of the People's Party exclusively.

The message read: "The district chief has ordered subdistrict chiefs, village heads, or their assistants to monitor and photograph the campaign activities of the People's Party and report back".

Mr Chaithawat raised concerns about why only the People's Party was being monitored and asked whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had any involvement in this directive.

The revelation sparked widespread criticism, with accusations the government is weaponising state mechanisms to obstruct political rivals, particularly the People's Party, which won the previous national elections.

In response to the backlash, the Interior Ministry transferred the assistant district chief who sent the message and launched an inquiry, while Mr Anutin denied any knowledge.

This incident, however, may just be the start, highlighting how state resources could be misused to gain an edge ahead of the Feb 1 elections for PAO chairs and council members nationwide.

Political analysts predict the People's Party, as the main opposition, will face substantial obstacles from rival parties, particularly those in the ruling coalition.

The party secured the highest number of seats in the last election, surpassing even the ruling Pheu Thai Party. This success has made the party a target. With Pheu Thai at the helm of government and Bhumjaithai controlling the Interior Ministry, strategies -- both overt and covert -- are anticipated to block the People's Party from gaining a strong foothold in local administrations.

If the party were to secure a large number of local seats, it could lay a robust foundation for its future success in national elections, slated for 2027 if the government completes its full term. This prospect alarms vested interests, particularly those opposing the structural reforms advocated by the People's Party.

The exploitation of state mechanisms for political gain is not only illegal and unethical, it prevents democracy and good governance from flourishing.

Public officials, funded by taxpayers' money, have a duty to serve the people, not the interests of any party or faction. The upcoming PAO elections must be conducted with transparency and fairness. The government and the ministry must ensure neutrality. Although expectations for fairness may be low, the public deserves nothing less.

Taxpayer funds must not be exploited to secure political advantage. Fair and impartial elections are essential not only for democracy but also for restoring public trust in the political system. Let this election be a turning point, setting a new standard for integrity in Thai politics.