Farms and solar energy can co-exist

The Sosa Mega Solar Sharing site in Chiba Prefecture, Japan does more than provide clean energy. It can co-exist with farm plantations and provide extra income for farmers who sell electricity to the national grid. (Photo: Rapeepat Ingkasit)

At first glance, the idea of combining agriculture with solar energy seems far-fetched. How can crops and solar panels compete for the same sunlight? My view changed after I visited the Sosa Mega Solar Sharing site in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, last month. As part of a media tour organised by Mekong Watch, a Japanese non-profit conservation group, I had the opportunity to see first-hand how "agrivoltaics" -- an innovative integration of agriculture and solar energy -- are reshaping rural landscapes and revitalising communities.

Our journey began at Narita Airport, where we boarded a van and headed out of Tokyo. As we left the urban sprawl behind, the scenery unfolded -- endless fields stretching to the horizon, dotted with modern Japanese farmhouses. It was my first glimpse of rural Japan, and the serenity of the landscape was captivating. Golden sunlight streamed across the fields, painting them with different shades of amber.

After about 20 minutes, the view suddenly shifted. Amid the vast farmland, rows of shimmering solar panels emerged like a mirage. It was a striking contrast -- the sleek, modern structures hovering above the soil ground where farmers grow their crops. Though the land beneath the panels lay bare, awaiting the next planting season, the setup was awe-inspiring -- a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and traditional agriculture.

At the site, we were welcomed by Tomomitsu Miyashita of Citizen Energy Chiba Co, Ltd, the company spearheading this project. Unlike conventional solar farms, the panels here are smaller, slimmer and mounted on steel frames about two metres above the ground. This design allows farming machinery to operate beneath the panels strong enough to withstand Japan's formidable typhoons, sowing fresh wheat seeds ready to take root.

The Sosa Mega Solar Sharing project is not just about generating renewable energy; it is a visionary model that interlaces energy production with community revitalisation. Beyond generating clean energy, the project addresses critical local issues, including abandoned farmland and declining rural populations. It achieves this through the "Sosa System", which uses some of the revenue from solar energy sales to support farmers and environmental initiatives. These funds are channelled into farming subsidies, promoting sustainable practices such as organic farming under the panels. Additionally, portions of the revenue are reinvested into community projects, including land restoration and the creation of shared green spaces.

Contrary to belief, solar energy structures can co-exist with plants and even benefit them, Mr Miyashita explained to the media. The panels provide shade, which helps protect crops and topsoils from harsh weather and heavy rain. Additionally, the panels create a cooler microclimate, offering relief to farmers working in the fields.

The solar panels produce clean energy, which is sold to the grid under Japan's feed-in tariff (FIT) system. The sale helps produce a stable income for 20 years, ensuring financial security for farmers. The Sosa Mega Solar Sharing site spans 32,000 square metres, with an installed capacity of 1.2 MW, and it required an upfront investment of 300 million yen, equivalent to 65 million baht. This dual-purpose model not only generates renewable energy but also revitalises rural communities by providing a consistent revenue stream.

Agrivoltaics addresses two critical challenges facing Japan. First, a decline in farming profitability and a lack of young farmers to take over farm businesses. This social trend leads to more abandoned farmland and weakens rural farm communities.

Second, Japan's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 necessitates a shift away from fossil fuels. Agrivoltaics offers a sustainable solution, enabling renewable energy generation without the environmental cost of deforestation for land use. This model has gained traction across Japan, with over 3,000 agrivoltaic projects now in operation, from Chiba to Isumi and beyond. These projects demonstrate how abandoned farmland can be transformed into productive and sustainable hubs.

Thailand faces similar challenges. Indeed, our challenges and the scale of the problem are much larger. Over 90% of Thai farming households are in debt, with liabilities averaging more than 450,000 baht. Government measures such as debt moratoriums offer temporary relief but fail to address the root causes, leaving many farmers trapped in a cycle of debt. Structural issues further compound the problem. More than half of Thai farmers own small pieces of land with limited access to water. Adding to these challenges is an ageing farming population, with nearly half of farmers over the age of 60, which drives up costs and reduces productivity.

At the same time, Thailand has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2065, requiring a significant transition to renewable energy. With abundant sunlight and vast agricultural land, Thailand can adopt and benefit from the agrivoltaic model. These systems could provide farmers with diversified incomes by combining crop cultivation with solar energy production. This would help farmers stabilise their financial situations, reduce reliance on government support, and build resilience against fluctuating agricultural markets.

To develop an agrivoltaic system in Thailand, research is essential to identify which crops in Thailand thrive best under agrivoltaic infrastructure. While global studies show mixed results depending on the type of crop and solar panel configuration, Thailand's unique climate -- with high solar radiation and significant rainfall -- requires region-specific pilot testing. Government leadership is critical in establishing clear standards and guidelines for agrivoltaics, ensuring that the technology is applied effectively and sustainably.

A feed-in tariff programme, similar to Japan's, could also play a key role by guaranteeing farmers a fair price for the electricity they generate. However, this program must be carefully designed to ensure equitable access for smallholder farmers, who form the majority of Thailand's agricultural community. Pilot projects would be essential to demonstrate the feasibility of agrivoltaics in Thailand, with lessons learned from successful models in countries like Japan, Germany, and Italy.

Agrivoltaics offers Thailand a transformative opportunity to address a declining farm sector and achieve the net-zero goal. The success of Japan's Sosa Mega Solar Sharing site is proof that agrivoltaics is not just a theoretical concept but a practical model for sustainability. With strong government support, collaboration across sectors, and active engagement with farmers, Thailand can turn its agricultural and renewable energy challenges into opportunities for long-term growth.