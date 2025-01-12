Still plenty of smiles in Thailand

Listen to this article

A reader politely questioned a reference to the "Land of Smiles" in last week's column, suggesting the smiles are maybe not as forthcoming as they once were. Perhaps they are not but deep down Thai people remain a cheerful lot. After five decades in the kingdom I still get a kick out of an unsolicited Thai smile whether it be from a shopkeeper, check-out lady, bank cashier or simply someone on the street. Maybe it's because I look a bit funny.

Of course a Thai smile can mean a dozen different things and spans a whole range of emotions. Smiles of embarrassment are quite common. During floods in Bangkok a few years ago I saw a Thai lady accidentally plunge into a water-filled hole on Sukhumvit. She picked herself up, looked around and grinned. I don't think I would have grinned.

A very effective smile I frequently see is from my long-suffering wife. I think it is called yim tak tang, or to put it bluntly "sorry, but you're wrong again.'' I must admit to using a hasty smile on more than one occasion to get out of a potentially awkward situation. I think they call that yim yair-yair.

Some people might say Thai smiles come a little too easily. There are superficial smiles of course and even a few disguising ill-intent. So it pays to be cautious. But you can overdo the analysis.

While people might not be as happy as they once were they have not quite reached the stage of Les Miserables. You still can't beat a spontaneous Thai smile.

What's going on?

The farang community in Thailand has its own stock of smiles. There is of course the regular grin that comes with pleasure and enjoyment which is understandably quite common. But there is also a unique farang smile of bewilderment when the person in question doesn't have a clue what's going on, which can happen quite often in this country.

I have always found an early piece of advice from a Kiwi colleague comes in useful in this respect. If you don't know what's happening just grin and look stupid and you'll be alright. It usually works.

Good night, good sailing

In Britain this week they have been marking the 100th anniversary of the Shipping Forecast which has been broadcast on BBC Radio all those years and has become an unlikely but much-loved "national treasure."

As a kid I recall being intrigued by the forecast primarily because of the fascinating names: Viking, Cromarty, Dogger, Fisher, Rockall, Fastnet, Finisterre (now Fitzroy), Heligoland (now German Bight), Bailey, Fair Isle and so on. There were 31 in all. Much of the appeal was that these names were rarely heard in any other context than the shipping forecast. I was particularly intrigued by Heligoland which sounded like a kingdom in a fairy tale.

There was definitely something lyrical about those names and the way they were read out in a certain rhythmic, almost poetic manner. Actress Dame Judi Dench even chose the shipping forecast as one of her favourite recordings for the Desert Island Discs radio programme saying she loved the "romantic names." One listener called the forecast "the loneliest, the saddest, most beautiful thing I've heard on radio."

When I listened to it back in the 1950s and 60s the presenter was often Frank Phillips who would always sign off in his reassuring voice with the comforting words for all seafarers: "Good night, gentlemen, good sailing."

Sandwich spread

There was an entertaining political squabble in the UK during the festive season between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch over the common sandwich of all things. In a magazine interview Ms Badenoch took aim at Mr Starmer's sandwich-eating habits claiming "lunch is for wimps" and adding "I don't think sandwiches are real food''.

In response Downing Street defended the sandwich as a "great British institution''. A spokesperson said "the PM is quite happy with a sandwich lunch" saying his favourites were tuna and a cheese toastie. It is good to see the PM take a firm stance on a matter of substance. Sadly my favourite sandwich, cheese and pickle, didn't get a mention.

Blame it on Montague

Most people are probably aware that the word "sandwich" is derived from the 18th century British statesman 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montague. Apparently he was very fond of gambling particularly playing cards. When he got hungry, not wanting to disrupt his precious card game by going to dinner, he would ask his valet to bring him beef in two slices of bread and eat at the card table. After a while his playing partners thought this was a pretty good idea and would ask for "the same as Sandwich" during their sessions, and thus the "sandwich" as we know it was born.

Monkeys and goats

Although the Earl of Sandwich was truly influential he generally was not held in high esteem and known as "the most universally disliked man in Britain." Now that's quite an achievement as there were plenty of unpleasant people around at the time. Besides his insatiable gambling habit he was regarded as incompetent and corrupt. A known philanderer, he was once described as being "as mischievous as a monkey and as lecherous as a goat".

That sounds a trifle unfair on goats.

Contact PostScript via email at oldcrutch@hotmail.com