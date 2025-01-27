Ripe time to end hatred to create a better future

Listen to this article

Fans hold a banner marking the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match SC Freiburg vs FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, southern Germany, on Saturday. AFP

The United Nations recognised the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust by designating Jan 27 as a day for global reflection, to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration and extermination camp, by the Soviet Red Army on that day in 1945. This year, we mark the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation, and while the memory of the Holocaust is crucial, it loses its true significance if we fail to apply its lessons to today's reality. The horrors of the Holocaust teach us the terrible consequences of a society that accepts, or even encourages anti-Semitism, racism and hatred.

In Israel, the Holocaust is not merely a chapter in history books; it is a living memory and a profound national trauma that embodies the meaning of the phrase "Never Again". The Holocaust wiped out a third of the global Jewish population, leaving deep scars that have yet to heal. Even today, eight decades later, the world Jewish population is still smaller than it was in 1939. The creation of the State of Israel was, in part, a response to the urgent need for a safe and secure homeland for the Jewish people.

The horrors of the Holocaust continue to shape the collective consciousness of every Israeli. In contrast, in Asia, the Holocaust feels distant -- both historically and geographically -- lacking the immediate impact it had on the Western world. This distance presents a unique challenge in teaching and learning from these traumatic events, particularly when trying to engage young people who luckily have not experienced them firsthand. Yet, without educating younger generations about the atrocities of the past, they cannot fully understand current events they are exposed to through social media and the internet.

As we reflect on the Holocaust, we must also confront the stark reality of the present. The brutal attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians on Oct 7, 2023, serves as a painful reminder that hatred, incitement, intolerance, and violence against Jews persist in our world. More than 1,200 people were brutally murdered that day, thousands were injured, hundreds were kidnapped, and countless families were shattered. Innocent Israelis, Thais and people from various nationalities were slaughtered simply because of twisted hatred. Though the holocaust cannot be compared to any other war crime, still some chilling parallels between Hamas's calculated violence and the atrocities of the Holocaust are evident. It is especially heartbreaking to know that some of the victims of the horrific attack on Oct 7 were Holocaust survivors who, after enduring the horrors of Nazi persecution, were murdered 80 years later by Hamas's terrorists.

Eight decades have passed since the liberation of Auschwitz and the end of the second world war, yet, on Oct 7, 2023, we found ourselves confronting the same appalling reality of hatred and targeted ethnic violence. As we witness the premeditated and organised brutality of recent events -- including guidebooks instructing Hamas terrorists how to commit horrific acts -- we are compelled to face the painful truth: the world has failed to honour the pledge of "Never Again".

As we mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the connection between education and the prevention of atrocities becomes even more evident. Terrorist organisations like Hamas exploit educational systems to incite against Jews and Israelis, foster hatred and indoctrinate the minds of young people. On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, every country in the world must reaffirm its commitment to education that is both comprehensive and impartial, while also actively fostering understanding, tolerance, and peace values that directly challenge the ongoing forces of hatred, racism, and discrimination in our world.

As we light six candles tonight to honour the six million Jewish victims of the holocaust, let us also recognise our shared responsibility for the present and future. It is incumbent upon us to educate today's youth, instilling values that counteract hatred and violence. The call to action is clear: we must work tirelessly to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust remain confined to history.

On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as we commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, let us come together worldwide in our commitment to learn from history and build a future free from the bonds of hatred and violence. Let us ensure that the promise of "Never Again" echoes through generations, becoming a beacon of hope for a world united against intolerance and cruelty.