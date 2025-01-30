Scammers face losing their protection

Listen to this article

Chinese actor Wang Xing shakes hands with a Thai police officer on his return to Thailand on Jan 7, after being lured to a telecom fraud centre, at a police station in Mae Sot district, Tak province. (Photo: Reuters)

With mounting pressure from Bangkok and Beijing, it is becoming more difficult for Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) chief Maj Gen Saw Chit Thu to protect the grey business empire along the Moei river in Myawaddy and also to lead the force.

The tougher stance by the two governments results from the "Wang Xing effect", a high-profile trafficking case involving the Chinese actor which gained global attention.

He disappeared shortly after entering Thailand on Jan 3, after being lured to the criminal enclaves in Myanmar's Myawaddy.

Despite the speedy rescue, the case has effectively opened a can of worms regarding criminal activities run by Chinese criminalss in the area.

The global outcry over the scam cities, and concerns over tourists safety prompted the Thai government to take action.

It's reported that the Chinese public has stepped up calls for their government to suppress the criminal gangs as they know a large number of Chinese citizens encountered the same fate as Wang Xing, but remain trapped.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has responded to the public's concerns. He is encouraging countries in the region to help eradicate transnational fraudsters.

The BGF covers areas from the bank of the Moei river, opposite Tak's Mae Sot district, to Myawaddy city, home of the infamous Shwe Koko and KK Park. There are several other criminal enclaves in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, the southern part of the area known as Chong Kaeb, or Tai Chang zone, opposite Baan Chong Kaeb in Tak's Phop Phra district, is under the control of Saw Kyaw La, or Ko Sai, leader of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA), which is doing business with the criminals.

Over the past few years, Thailand has served as a gateway to crime on the opposite bank of the Moei River.

The mountainous areas, along with ricefields and plantations, are under the control of the Karen National Union (KNU) which, along with the newly-emerging People's Defence Force, is battling the tatmadaw.

The fighting has intensified over the past few months as the Myanmar military tries to recapture its AH1 base that the KNU has long occupied.

In effect, Thailand has become a corridor used by a few armed groups, namely the BGF, DKBA and the KNU.

That part of Thai territory is also used by criminal groups in carrying out crimes, particular in BGF and DKBA-controlled areas.

This is why the two armed groups, which earn a fortune from rent and protection fees, are seen as accessories to the transborder crime being carried out by the Chinese criminal groups.

Today, the Chinese government is responding seriously to global concerns, indicating it is ready to crack down on scam call centres to free tens of thousands of Chinese workers lured into the grey business.

Yet the Thai government still has no clear position as it only instructs province-level authorities and the Royal Thai Police to handle the situation.

This is not enough. To deal with the crime rings, it requires concerted efforts from several forces. Some issues are a state-to-state or a state-to-individual-force matter.

If the Thai government really wants to get tough with the two Karen armed groups, it can do so by cutting their logistics routes and transaction links, tightening control at border crossings as well as arresting the fraudsters.

It must also excommunicate both the BGF and the DKBA for their role in the vicious businesses. But we know all too well that some state officials earn kickbacks from the fraudsters, serving as their conduits. This makes a crackdown very difficult.

But Thai authorities may follow the Chinese example when it cracked down on the Kokang self-administered zone back in 2023 by giving arms to old forces under Peng Daxun, so they could take power back from the Myanmar-backed leader, Bai Xuoqian. He was eventually captured and deported to China for punishment.

Chinese authorities also boosted its influence over the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) which is allied with The Brotherhood Alliance.

Previously, the Chinese authorities had supported the United Wa State Army (UWSA) until it took over areas covering the border with Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son.

Only after the Chinese government forged an alliance with Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hliang, which helped secure some Chinese benefits in Myanmar, did it prohibit the Brotherhood Alliance from waging war against the tatmadaw.

It should be noted that of all the Karen forces, only the KNU has kept a distance from crime as most of its leaders are real freedom fighters.

Unlike the BGF and DKBA leaders, who accumulate wealth by dealing with criminals, KNU leaders abhor trafficking and call centre scams.

It's thus unfortunate that a few "bad apples" within its leadership still do business with the BGF.

One option that the Thai government may consider is to lend the KNU a hand in suppressing the fraudsters in Myawaddy. This is better than waiting for the Chinese to intervene through the Myanmar junta, and could instead bargain with the other Karen groups.

If this happens, the border situation will get more complicated which is not good for Thailand as the country may risk losing control over the border, similar to what happened on the Mae Hong Son side which is now under UWSA control after the Shan army weakened.

The stronger UWSA now earns a great deal from the narcotics trade via Thai border. It is a source of the drug problems that are deep rooted in this country.

It's high time the Thai government extends friendship to decent groups. It can no longer remain idle, allowing drug warlords and criminals to operate close to home, thinking that it's "none of our business'.'

The BGF's bid to accept more fighters and pictures showing BGF army exercises demonstrates howworried Saw Chit Thu is about the current situation. Needlesss to say, crackdowns on Chinese criminals paying the BGF would severely affect his force.

That said, the BGF leader has few choices. As does the Thai government.