What would Nelson Mandela say?

In file photo taken around June 2013, former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra holds the hand of the late South African president and Nobel Laureated peace activist Nelson Mandela. (Photo: Embassy of South Africa)

'African people, who have black skin and flat noses that make it difficult to breathe, are hired for millions of baht to be models. Thai people look much better. There is no need for our people to get nose, jaw, or breast augmentation. It is time to encourage more Thais, including ethnic groups like the Karen, who possess natural beauty, to become international models." (Bangkok Post, Jan 7)

These remarks dominated Thai media at the start of the new year, coinciding with the return of Africans from holiday visits to their home countries. The statement was attributed to a prominent political figure -- former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Prime Minister -- prompting a Thai senator and former member of the Human Rights Commission of Thailand to demand a public retraction and apology.

The senator emphasised that such remarks, if left unaddressed, could fuel suspicion, derision, and discrimination against Africans in Thailand.

As members of the UN Human Rights Commission, Thailand, Morocco, South Africa, and Kenya are all bound by their commitment to uphold human dignity. The African diplomatic community in Thailand reacted with shock and disappointment, with many questioning how someone who once met the late President Nelson Mandela in 2013 could, in 2025, make such an insulting statement about the very people for whom Mandela sacrificed 27 years of his life fighting against oppression.

South Africa only emerged from apartheid -- a system rooted in racism and discrimination -- just 30 years ago. The pain of such injustice remains fresh, and these remarks have only added insult to injury.

Following this controversy, African ambassadors convened a meeting with Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where officials acknowledged that the comments were unfortunate and unacceptable.

The ministry clarified that the remarks were made in a personal capacity and did not reflect the views of the Thai government or its people.

However, the fact that Thaksin Shinawatra made these statements while campaigning for the Pheu Thai Party -- a key governing coalition partner -- raises serious concerns. Despite receiving a formal letter of complaint and a request for a meeting from African ambassadors, the Pheu Thai Party has yet to issue a response. Given Mr Thaksin's deep ties to the party as its founder, his ability to campaign under its banner demonstrates the party's continued association with him.

In June 2013, Mr Thaksin was photographed holding Mandela's hand just six months before the revered leader passed away. Following Mandela's death, Mr Thaksin publicly praised him, stating:

"Mandela will forever be remembered as the protector of democracy, human rights, equality, and reconciliation amidst challenges and opposition. His commitment to democracy and equality has set an example for politicians worldwide."

At the time, these words were profoundly true. Yet today, those of us who believed in them now face remarks that contradict Mandela's lifelong message of dignity and respect for all people, regardless of race, skin colour, or facial features.

If Mandela were here today, he would remind Mr Thaksin that true leadership is rooted in upholding human rights, equality, and mutual respect. He would speak of South Africa's foreign policy principle of Ubuntu -- "you are because I am" -- and challenge all societies to embrace inclusivity and dignity for all.

As African diplomats in Thailand, we hope for an opportunity to meet with the Pheu Thai leadership to seek either an apology or a meaningful explanation. In Mandela's own words, we must strive to "lay the scourge of racism to rest" and build a future grounded in mutual respect, humanism, and enduring solidarity.

Despite these unfortunate distractions, our bilateral relations with Thailand remain strong and continue to grow.

We congratulate Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the people of Thailand on the historic milestone of enacting the Marriage Equality Law on Jan 23 -- joining South Africa and many other nations in recognising that love transcends all boundaries.

Lastly, we take pride in our shared global recognition, as our two beautiful cities, Cape Town and Bangkok, have been ranked the world's top two cities in the Time Out 2025 rankings -- Cape Town at number one and Bangkok at number two.

We cannot and must never allow anything to distract us!