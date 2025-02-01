How about road safety?

A recent crash involving a motorcyclist ramming into a male tourist on the zebra crossing -- where ophthalmologist Dr Waraluck "Kratai" Supawatjariyakul was killed in a similar manner three years ago -- is deeply alarming.

Social media users shared clips showing that the motorcyclist made no effort to slow down despite the tourist's right to cross under the green pedestrian light. Fortunately, the tourist survived the crash, though he sustained head injuries. The motorcyclist has been charged with seven counts, including reckless driving.

The incident -- which took place on Jan 23 on Phaya Thai Road -- has rekindled public shock over the loss of Dr Waraluck, who was killed at the same spot on Jan 21, 2022. Her untimely death prompted the state to designate Jan 21 as Road Safety Day. In an effort to improve road safety, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) launched a road safety campaign, modifying several crossings by painting them red to enhance visibility for drivers, installing pedestrian lights, and reducing the speed limit from 80kph to 60kph.

These efforts are commendable, but the Jan 23 crash highlights that more must be done. Around the same time as the tourist's accident, social media users shared another clip showing a reckless motorcyclist speeding towards a group of pedestrians on a zebra crossing, narrowly missing them.

Fortunately, the pedestrians noticed the motorcycle and stopped just in time. One pedestrian confronted the motorcyclist as he attempted to flee. The rider was subsequently arrested by police. He later told police and media that he was overly stressed.

Research by the Thai Health Foundation, in collaboration with the Thai Roads Foundation, found a slight increase in drivers and motorcyclists stopping at zebra crossings -- from 11% to 13% for drivers and from 8% to 11% for motorcyclists -- between Jan 2023 and Jan 2024. However, at the spot where Dr Waraluck was killed, the increase was negligible, rising from just 6% to 7% -- a mere one percentage point. That's disgraceful.

On the other hand, the same study revealed an alarming trend in public bus drivers' behaviour. In 2023, 20% of public buses stopped at zebra crossings, but this figure dropped to just 15% in 2024.

More importantly, news reports indicate that drunk driving remains the leading cause of traffic accidents. These statistics highlight the urgent need for stricter safety measures. For instance, extremely reckless drivers should face lifetime driving bans in addition to jail time.

Dr Thanapong Jinawong, manager of the Road Safety Policy Foundation, has urged authorities to ensure the proper enforcement of road safety measures, such as speed reductions, to prevent further crashes.

Additionally, he suggested that locations with repeated accidents -- such as the one where both Dr Waraluck and the tourist were hit -- may require a flyover or an underpass.

Moreover, Thai authorities should consider effective road safety measures from other countries.

In Kenya, for instance, large speed bumps are commonplace, not only in the capital but also on intercity highways. Some of these bumps, installed without warning signs, effectively force drivers to slow down. While many motorists complain that these bumps can damage their vehicles if they fail to reduce speed in time, Kenyan authorities have never reconsidered their use. Perhaps such traffic-calming measures should be introduced on Thai roads if other strategies prove ineffective. It's simply a matter of when.