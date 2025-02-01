Reflections from a fire-ravaged LA

Thailand's blockbuster How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Lahn Mah), directed by Pat Boonnitipat might not have been on the nominees list -- and Putthipong "Billkin" Assaratanakul was not (yet) a Golden Globes winner or presenter -- but when the 82nd Golden Globes Awards ceremony concluded this Jan 5 (local time) in Los Angeles, there were so many Asian and Asian American achievements to celebrate. This included much greater global visibility for actors, directors and creative content from Korea to Japan to India and beyond.

How distant our celebrations in Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and elsewhere in Asia now seem today amidst the devastation of large parts of Los Angeles by wildfires.

The L.A. neighbourhoods of Pacific Palisades and Altadena have been pretty much burned to the ground. Tens of thousands of Los Angelenos have faced evacuation orders, thousands of homes have been destroyed -- including those of some of our own family members and friends -- and Hollywood's film industry has been disrupted in a manner perhaps once only conceived of as part of a fictitious disaster movie.

The images filling our screens from the United States' second largest city, however, have been all too real, with many across Asia also worried about friends and relatives in this city nicknamed the "City of Dreams". By some estimates, the largest population of Thais outside of Thailand reside in Southern California. And famously, in 1999, the world's first and only "Thai Town" was officially designated by the Los Angeles City Council.

Traditionally, the Golden Globes kick off an awards season that culminates with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Oscars ceremony a few months later. This year, the Oscars -- if not cancelled -- will no doubt be reimagined, perhaps scaled back or transformed into a tribute, fundraiser and benefit for firefighters, first responders and the tens of thousands who have lost homes or even loved ones.

Amid a city reeling from the fires, we also pause to share these pre-wildfires reflections from the Golden Globes: It was a groundbreaking evening of firsts and excellence for Asian and Asian American creatives at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. The epic samurai series Shogun swept all four categories it was nominated for, while Ali Wong became the first actress ever to win back-to-back Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Anna Sawai also made history as the first Asian actress since 1981 to receive the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama award, and director Jon Chu's Wicked took home the coveted Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Even Asian culinary brilliance was front and centre as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa (of Nobu Restaurant fame) crafted a bespoke menu for the glittering ceremony. Presenters of Asian and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage, including Awkwafina, Ke Huy Quan, Mindy Kaling, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Auliʻi Cravalho, further underscored the evening's diverse representation.

Other Asian and AAPI nominees included Payal Kapadia for Best Director for All We Imagine as Light, which was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film; Moana 2 for Best Animated Feature; Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement; Squid Game Season 2 for Best TV Series – Drama; and Maya Erskine for Best TV Actress – Drama.

Despite missing out on a Golden Globe win, Squid Game 2 had already taken the world by storm. The Korean drama had reached the No.1 spot globally after its release on Dec 26, 2024, becoming the first series to debut at No.1 in all of the more than 90 countries where Netflix is available. The blockbuster series is currently No.2 on the streaming platform's list of Most Popular Non-English Shows of All-Time, only behind season 1 of Squid Game.

As a community, we should extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Golden Globes voting body of 334 entertainment journalists representing 85 countries around the world. It's a milestone to see so many talented Asian and AAPI actors recognised for portraying characters of depth, substance, and strength.

In 2021, we raised concerns in a NextShark article about how that year's Golden Globes failed to address the alarming rise in anti-Asian hate. A few weeks later, we hoped the Oscars -- whose theme was "Stories Matter" -- would take the lead, but our community's stories were largely overlooked. This oversight reflects the long history of entrenched Asian stereotypes manufactured by Hollywood "from portraying Asian women as timid, submissive and over-sexualized side plots to emasculating Asian men as effete, ridiculous, comic relief sidekicks or inscrutable, sinister villains".

Now, three years later, it is clear some progress has been made. With Asian and AAPI artists finally receiving well-deserved recognition, we celebrate these successes while continuing to push for more opportunities and representation in Hollywood -- and beyond.

One memorable aspect of the evening was the heartfelt humility displayed by the charismatic actors Tadanobu Asano and Anna Sawai. Asano, relatively new to many American viewers, introduced himself by saying, “Wow…maybe you don’t know me. So, I’m an actor from Japan.” Meanwhile, Sawai gave one of the night’s shortest speeches, graciously thanking voters and playfully conceding that she would still “vote for Kathy Bates any day.” Later on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she added, “I’m no Demi Moore… No one knows me. They don’t want to hear who I want to thank.”

While some will interpret their words as shockingly self-effacing, they also reflect the cultural backgrounds and personal journeys of two global stars who are not yet household names in the United States. These types of moments celebrate the diversity of acceptance speeches -- reminding us that not everyone embraces the spotlight in the same way. In many parts of Asia and the Pacific, modesty and collective recognition can play a more prominent role than the individual spotlight we often see in Hollywood.

However, it is important to remember that the US entertainment industry can be a fiercely dog-eat-dog environment. It is undeniable that speaking up and owning one's accomplishments is an important part of breaking through. So, in a competitive and noisy industry, it is crucial that we as audience, talent and community, champion and uplift Asian and Asian American voices when they do take the stage.

The Los Angeles fires underscore the critical need to come together in unity and common cause to provide solace and support for the rebuilding of a beautiful and creative city, while celebrating the diversity of communities that breathe life into its resilient spirit.