How a short EV ride shows deep Sino-Thai bond

On one of the final days of 2024, I decided to book a ride through a popular ride-hailing app from my condo to downtown Bangkok, opting for the convenience of not having to drive. When the car arrived, I was surprised to find it was an electric vehicle (EV) from a Chinese automaker. Despite being a frequent ride-hailing user, it was my first experience with an EV.

As I stepped inside, a giant LCD display immediately caught my eye. It dominated the dashboard, exuding a sense of sophistication and design that set it apart from other cars I had hailed.

From my own experience, most Thai drivers are not very talkative with foreign passengers. Although I've been working in Thailand for three years, my Thai-speaking skills remain quite basic. Nevertheless, curiosity got the better of me, and I couldn't help but ask the driver -- a young man -- about what it was like to drive an EV for a living. I inquired about the battery life, whether it could sustain a full day of driving, and how the charging experience was -- something many drivers have been sceptical about.

The driver seemed a bit caught off guard but responded pleasantly anyway. He highlighted that the low costs were a significant advantage and that his experiences of driving an EV were very pleasant. He also explained that the battery was more than sufficient for a day of driving, saying that charging it at home overnight was both convenient and "very, very cheap."

We continued our conversation, blending Thai and English words in a delightful mix. He asked how I liked Thailand and seemed pleased when hearing that I enjoyed dishes like pad krapao more than the ever-popular tom yum kung. The driver even suggested I take advantage of the cooler year-end weather to visit northern Chiang Mai, a respite from Bangkok's tropical heat.

By the end of my short ride, as I said goodbye to the driver, I felt I had gained a somewhat deeper understanding of why Chinese EVs have been so well-received in Thailand.

Over the past few years, EVs have grown increasingly popular in Thailand, with Chinese brands dominating the market thanks to their competitive pricing and high quality. In fact, I don't even need to travel far to see the change -- just a quick walk through the parking lot of my condo reveals how fast the new Chinese automakers have been gaining popularity in Thailand, along with their latest models.

Chinese automakers have clearly found a foothold in Thailand, supported by their advanced EV technology and alignment with Thailand's industrial goals to stay competitive in the EV era.

This trend is mirrored in the broader economic landscape.

Official data show that China has become the primary source of foreign investment in Thailand. It reflects the strategic interest of many Chinese companies in Thailand as a key base for their Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) ambitions.

Multiple senior executives of Chinese automakers working here have told me that Thailand -- often referred to as the "Detroit of Asia" -- has provided them with invaluable experience for further venturing into the global market.

But for me, what made this experience particularly meaningful was the direct interaction between two individuals -- one Chinese, one Thai -- who were strangers to each other. It showed the growing bond between China and Thailand goes beyond trade and investment.

Recently, a heart-touching Thai film titled How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has garnered a phenomenal reputation in China and moved countless Chinese viewers to tears.

In the tourism sector, the pillar industry of Thailand's economy, China has remained the top source of visitors for many years. During the first five days of 2025 alone, a total of 69,548 Chinese tourists visited Thailand.

The visa-free policy between the two countries has also rendered mutual exchanges even more convenient. Just before the Lunar New Year, waves of Thai tourists boarded chartered flights to visit the northern Chinese city of Harbin, where they marvelled at the snow-covered landscapes and soaked up the enthusiasm for the upcoming Asian Winter Games.

As China and Thailand mark 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, this bond will undoubtedly deepen, presenting opportunities for both nations to prosper together.