Thailand chokes while promises fade

A photo taken on Jan 31 shows planes taxiing amid severe air pollution in Bangkok. REUTERS

Almost two years ago, in March 2023, as Thailand was grappling with its annual smog crisis, Paetongtarn Shinawatra -- while campaigning for the Pheu Thai Party -- promised that, if elected, the party would take decisive action to alleviate air pollution in the country. She stated that her government would work with neighbouring countries to manage forest fires and encourage the conversion of post-harvest waste into compost for fertiliser, providing a sustainable alternative to burning.

Fast forward to today, nearly two years later. Ms Paetongtarn is now prime minister and Pheu Thai is in power. Yet air pollution continues to plague the country, with most provinces experiencing dangerously poor air quality. Late last month, Bangkok ranked as having the fourth-worst air pollution among cities worldwide. All of Bangkok's 352 schools were ordered to close due to the hazardous air quality. While PM2.5 levels hit the roof in Thailand, the PM did not suffer from the smog, as she was in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Air pollution remains a significant challenge for Thailand for several reasons. It is estimated to cause over 32,000 deaths annually. In 2023 alone, 10 million people sought treatment for pollution-related illnesses -- official data for the 2024 is not yet available. Additionally, during periods when PM2.5 levels spike, tourism -- a critical sector for the economy -- is heavily impacted. Tourists often cancel visits to Chiang Mai or scale back their activities, leading to reduced expenditures.

It is, therefore, imperative for the welfare of the country that the Pheu Thai Party demonstrate leadership and take concrete steps to address this pressing issue. The good news is that proven solutions are available, with successful examples from elsewhere which Thailand can draw upon. Thailand's air pollution is primarily driven by three major sources: transportation, industry, and agriculture -- sectors where other developing countries have already made significant progress in tackling pollution.

Bogotá, Colombia, serves as a model of a city in a developing country that has significantly reduced air pollution from transport through innovative and sustainable measures. The city's TransMilenio Bus Rapid Transit system, launched in 2000, has revolutionised public transit by offering high-capacity, low-emission buses, thereby reducing reliance on private vehicles. Complementing public transit, the city has initiated a weekly car-free event, and developed over 500 kilometres of bike lanes, encouraging cycling and walking as alternatives to driving. These initiatives have decreased greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality and accessibility for residents. Bogotá's success has helped reshape several Latin American cities, with many following suit by improving public transportation and cycling infrastructure.

Similarly, Bangkok can expand and electrify its public transit system by integrating electric buses and boats with affordable, unified ticketing and dedicated bus lanes to reduce reliance on private vehicles. The government could improve cycling and walking infrastructure by creating protected bike lanes, pedestrian-friendly areas, and organising car-free events. Strengthened vehicle emission controls -- through stricter standards and phasing out older vehicles -- alongside implementing congestion pricing (which has been discussed but not yet enacted) and increasing parking fees would further curb private car use and reduce vehicular emissions.

Thailand could take valuable lessons from Mexico's approach to tackling industrial air pollution. Mexico has implemented a comprehensive, multi-faceted strategy that combines stringent emission standards with environmental impact assessments for new industrial projects. The country has also promoted fuel switching from highly polluting sources like fuel oil to cleaner alternatives such as natural gas, while encouraging the relocation of industries away from densely populated areas like Mexico City. Additionally, Mexico has invested in technological upgrades. These regulatory measures are backed by robust air quality monitoring networks and voluntary programmes that reward industries for exceeding basic regulatory requirements. Noteworthy successes include the closure of the 18 de Marzo refinery and the ProAire programme in Mexico City, which together demonstrate a well-rounded approach to reducing industrial air pollution. Despite challenges such as the informal sector and the need to strengthen enforcement capacity, Mexico has made significant progress in this area.

Encouragingly, Thailand is taking initial steps to reduce industrial pollution, particularly through the introduction of an emissions trading scheme. This initiative, alongside emission standards for key sectors like cement, petrochemicals, and coal-fired power plants, will likely improve air quality in this sector. By strengthening monitoring systems, enforcing compliance using real-time emissions tracking, and offering incentives for cleaner technologies, Thailand can build on Mexico's successful strategies. Shutting down outdated, polluting industries, transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and relocating heavy industries to less populated areas would further reduce pollution.

The agriculture sector is the most crucial area requiring attention, as the government has yet to take significant steps to address agricultural burning. Thailand can learn from China (though not its political system), which has made notable progress in reducing agricultural burning through a combination of policy measures, incentives, and community initiatives. China's comprehensive strategy comprises a nationwide ban on crop residue burning, financial incentives for farmers, and the development of alternative uses for crop residues, such as animal feed and fertiliser. This emphasis on utilising crop residues, coupled with large-scale implementation and substantial government investment in alternative practices like zero-till farming, has led to a considerable reduction in burning, particularly in key agricultural areas like the North China Plain. Further, the Chinese government has collaborated with civil society to address air pollution, exemplified by the use of the Blue Map app, which empowers Chinese citizens to act as micro-reporters of pollution hotspots.

Thailand could adopt similar strategies by incorporating agricultural emissions reductions into its National Climate Change Strategy and enforcing stricter measures on burning. By offering financial incentives, the government can encourage farmers to adopt non-burning practices such as composting, biochar production, and using crop residues for livestock feed or industrial products. Embracing affordable technology like straw collectors and mobile chippers would help farmers manage crop residues more efficiently. Community-driven initiatives, including cooperatives and pilot projects, along with public awareness campaigns on the health impacts of air pollution, would also be valuable. Finally, the government could empower citizens to report pollution hotspots and impose penalties on agribusinesses identified as the largest contributors to agricultural burning, including at the transboundary level, thereby incentivising them to clean up their supply chains.

I highlight these successes in Colombia, Mexico, and China, rather than those from more developed and wealthier countries, to challenge a common excuse voiced by Thai government officials: that Thailand is a poor country and must prioritise economic growth over environmental concerns. These examples from other emerging economies demonstrate that it is possible for Thailand to balance economic, environmental, and health priorities. However, a significant challenge lies in overcoming resistance from vested interests that may stand to lose from such reforms.

The onus now falls on Pheu Thai. With success stories abundant elsewhere, the question remains: will this government take action and fulfil its promise to tackle air pollution?