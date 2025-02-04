PM must pull plug on scams

Liu Zhongyi, Chinese assistant minister of public security, left, meets CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwpan at the CCIB on Jan 27. (Photo: CCIB)

The visit by Vice Minister for Public Security Liu Zhongyi last week speaks volumes about how seriously China takes the problem of scam operations or call centres in Myanmar's Myawaddy border township.

Tens of thousands of Chinese, as well as nationals from other countries, have been lured to Myanmar through Thailand by scam gangs with promises of fat rewards. However, they end up being forced to work, often under harsh conditions, as scam callers to deceive potential victims in China as well as in Thailand. Most of the casinos and scam centres in the area are reportedly funded by unscrupulous Chinese investors.

Mr Liu's visit is also an indication of how China has attached importance to Thailand's role in solving the problem of human trafficking and scam activities in Myanmar border towns, namely Shwe Kokko and KK Park, two notorious online scam centres based in Myawaddy township, opposite Mae Sot district in Tak province.

One of Mr Liu's specific demands is that Thailand cut off the energy supply and internet services, which feed the illegal operations of the call centres in Shwe Kokko and KK Park.

The response from the Thai government, however, has been a letdown.

Cutting the electricity supply has proved easier said than done. The Interior Ministry asked the National Security Council (NSC) to oversee the measure in August, but the lights are still on at both call centre hubs. In fact, the PEA has sent more than 30 letters to these agencies from May last year to the present, asking whether cutting off the electricity supply to Myawaddy township should be regarded as a security issue.

On Monday, the NSC and concerned agencies finally met, but failed to reach a consensus on what steps to take next. Chatchai Bangchuad, the head of the NSC, told media outlets that electricity cuts need further evidence to justify them.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also controls the military and NSC, recently said that the supply of electricity to Myawaddy cannot be cut off due to the humanitarian implications. This is not only because there are hospitals but also because many civilians rely on the power generated in Thailand.

But the humanitarian aspect should not be given sole precedence, given the fact that many Thai people have been, and are still being, cheated on a daily basis by scam gangs in Thailand and in Myanmar. According to the central bank, up to 70 million baht a day is lost to online scammers.

Do not forget, the PEA has cut the electricity supply to KK Park and Shwe Kokko before. But, for some unknown reason, services were resumed, allowing the scammers to expand their illegal operations beyond Thailand and China with impunity.

Buck-passing exercises only show the government's indifference, which is a sharp contrast to the seriousness with which China takes crimes in the area.

As head of the National Security Council, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra should step in to put an end to this circus before she leads a delegation to Beijing tomorrow to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.