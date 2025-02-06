Danish media's stand on Big Tech

Listen to this article

(Photo: 123RF)

As AI slop spreads across the internet, concerns about the future of high-quality information are growing. Without accurate and relevant human-generated data, model collapse -- whereby generative artificial intelligence trains on its own output and gradually degrades -- seems inevitable. The tech giants, well aware of this risk, have cut corners and skirted copyright law in their pursuit of training data for their large language models.

There is a simple solution: these large US companies could pay for the content they use, whether to develop generative AI or to keep social-media users scrolling. In 2021, Australia's competition authority issued a news media bargaining code requiring platforms to pay for the news from which they profit, which led many tech companies to reach voluntary deals with media organisations. When Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) failed to renew these deals in 2024, the Australian government updated the code to include a digital-platform levy. Other countries are considering similar measures.

Europe has already taken some steps in this direction. The European Union's Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, which came into force in June 2019 and was supposed to be transposed by member states into national law by June 2021, has provided a framework for securing fair compensation for European publishers.

In Denmark, this led to the creation in July 2021 of the Danish Press Publications' Collective Management Organisation (or the DPCMO, of which I am CEO). Representing 99% of the Danish news industry, from newspapers and magazines to digital outlets and public-service broadcasters, the DPCMO has been authorised by the Danish Ministry of Culture to grant extended collective licences. At first, we had the authority to conclude agreements on behalf of publishers regarding their rights (and neighbouring rights) with search engines, social-media platforms, and news apps. In May 2024, the mandate was expanded to include text and data mining by AI firms. The DPCMO has successfully pushed some tech companies to negotiate collectively with publishers. Interim licensing agreements have been signed with all search engines on the Danish market, including Google, Bing, Yahoo, and DuckDuckGo. We have also reached an agreement with Upday, Axel Springer's news app.

But other firms have been more obstinate. In April 2024, the DPCMO threatened to sue OpenAI if the company did not strike a group deal, as opposed to licensing agreements with individual publications. After OpenAI's lawyer announced that further communication with the DPCMO would not be productive, we requested mediation with OpenAI, and Danish Minister of Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt is expected to appoint a mediator soon.

Likewise, Apple refused to enter into an agreement with the DPCMO regarding its Apple News app. As a result, the DPCMO reported Apple to the police and Apple ultimately made the app unavailable in Denmark.

Meta and ByteDance (which owns TikTok) argued that their social-media sites fall outside the scope of articles 15 and 17 of the EU's Directive on Copyright, which provide new rules on content-sharing platforms, and subsequently refused to participate in mediation and arbitration with the DPCMO. Together with the Danish Media Association, we brought a complaint against Meta and ByteDance to the European Commission, arguing that the firms have violated the Digital Market Act's data-access regulations. The case is pending.

The reason for filing multiple lawsuits is to uphold EU copyright law, which serves as a crucial framework for regulating press and Big Tech relations.

In the second half of this year, Denmark will assume the presidency of the Council of the EU, which holds agenda-setting powers. Given that one of Denmark's priorities for the presidency is to rein in Big Tech, we urge Mr Engel-Schmidt to lead an EU-wide effort to improve enforcement of the Directive on Copyright.

As Council of the EU president, Denmark must also focus on accelerating efforts to counter mis- and disinformation, including deep fakes, and, relatedly, to improve media literacy. To that end, EU policymakers should seek input from ordinary citizens, not just experts.

Curbing Big Tech's power over news outlets requires policymakers, civil servants, NGOs, academics, collective management organisations, and youth activists to stand together. Perhaps more important, journalists, photographers, and publishers must speak with one voice, so that tech firms cannot divide and rule. If we want to preserve a free and pluralist press -- an essential pillar of democracy -- our time and energy should be spent fighting these massive companies, not each other. ©2025 Project Syndicate