NBTC faces huge hurdles

Listen to this article

Pirongrong Ramasoota

The case of Pirongrong Ramasoota, a commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) who faces a two-year jail term following a legal dispute with True Digital Group, is snowballing into what is being called the "Pirongrong Effect".

Immediately after the court's verdict, an outpouring of moral support came from leading universities, mass communication and journalism schools, and consumer protection groups. The hashtag #SavePirongrong began trending, while media outlets reported on her background. National artist Chamaiporn Saengkrajang even composed a poem to offer her comfort.

On Thursday, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases ruled that Ms Pirongrong had acted with the intent to cause harm to the plaintiff, constituting dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code. The plaintiff, True Digital Group, operates the True ID app, a streaming platform classified as an Over-the-Top (OTT) service, which does not fall under the NBTC's jurisdiction.

The lawsuit itself stems from the NBTC's lack of legal authority to regulate emerging digital media platforms and ensure fair competition. In this context, Ms Pirongrong had issued a warning about digital platform operators inserting advertisements into free-to-air television broadcasts. According to the court, the plaintiff claimed that Ms Pirongrong had said, "I will knock down the giant."

Balanced information is essential for forming a fair judgment, and Ms Pirongrong's case highlights the fierce internal conflicts within the NBTC. It is an open secret that the seven commissioners are divided into two opposing camps. This lack of unity raises serious questions about whether the NBTC is truly capable of regulating the telecom industry, protecting consumers, and fostering fair competition.

Indeed, the NBTC's performance has long been the subject of scrutiny and doubt. One glaring example is the controversial True-DTAC mega-merger, which drew heavy criticism from both consumers and academic experts. In October 2022, the NBTC board voted 3–2 to approve the deal, along with remedial measures to supervise the merger. Consumer groups later attempted -- unsuccessfully -- to have the court annul the decision. Notably, Ms Pirongrong was one of the two commissioners who voted against it, arguing that the merger would undermine healthy competition and pave the way for a monopoly.

Digital TV operators accused the NBTC of failing to adapt to the rapid changes in the industry it is meant to regulate. The draft law intended to oversee new streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Netflix, and True ID, has been stalled for over five years. As a result, these digital content providers continue to operate outside NBTC's jurisdiction. Had this OTT law been enacted, this lawsuit might never have occurred.

Beyond media regulation, the NBTC has also faced criticism for its sluggish response in implementing safeguards against SIM card fraud. Scammers operating call centres have exploited weak regulations on mobile phone SIMs, leaving consumers vulnerable to fraud. The NBTC faces a significant challenge in restoring public trust and ensuring that its commissioners and staff can work freely in the public interest.

It must act swiftly to compel telecom companies to adopt advanced technologies that prevent scams and fraud. Without such measures, Thailand's ambitions of becoming a hub for AI and the digital economy will remain nothing more than a pipe dream.