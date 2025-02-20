Terminal boredom

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit deserves praise for his efforts to bring down the cost of any electric rail system and improve the mass transport system.

That being said, his latest brainchild regarding moving all inter-provincial bus depots to Krung Thep Aphiwat, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station, needs a reality check.

This week, Mr Suriya unveiled his plan to move Mo Chit 2, Bangkok Bus Terminal Southern (Sai Tai Mai) in the southern Pin Klao area, and the Eastern Bus Terminal Ekkamai in the Sukhumvit area to Bang Sue Grand Station in the Chatuchak area.

This idea is nothing new.

Last year, Mr Suriya said his ministry would construct a new Bangkok Bus Terminal in the Bang Sue area, within walking distance of the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

The move came after complaints of poor service and connection difficulties at Mo Chit 2, the largest interprovincial bus depot. Under the original idea, there would be no bus depot at the terminal. Buses would arrive and depart according to their service schedules.

Mr Suriya has been quoted as saying this idea was inspired by Japan's Hakata and Tokyo stations and that the new Bangkok Bus Terminal would be developed as a mixed-use venue with commercial rental space and office space to earn additional income.

The idea sounds good on paper, but only if the Transport Ministry has carefully studied, planned and prepared the infrastructure in advance.

That is not the case for Bang Sue Grand Central.

To begin with, the infrastructure there has been categorically designed to be an inter-junction of a high-speed train. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Transport Ministry had, therefore, not prepared infrastructure such as parking bays for hundreds of interprovincial buses.

The ministry has also not prepared larger roads to accommodate hundreds of inter-provincial buses that access this area daily.

While the vision seems good, there are questions the ministry needs to ask. The most glaring one is the impact on the environment from the emissions caused by hundreds of inter-provincial buses that have to go off their routes and drive to pick up passengers in the Chatuchak area.

Currently, southward buses can travel to southern provinces directly from the current depot in the Pin Klao area. Eastern buses can access Bang Na Road, the main artery to the eastern provinces, right away.

Mr Suriya has ordered the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), its research think-tank, to conduct a feasibility study. It can only be hoped that the office will include in its study the impact on the environment and the waste of time and energy caused by relocating the southern and eastern bus depots.

Mr Suriya should also determine how to improve the facilities and bring in more activities to the seemingly lifeless Bang Sue Grand Station.

Opened two years ago amid much fanfare, the terminal, which the government wants to serve as a hub of Asean rail transport, lacks vitality due to the delay of the project to build a high-speed train line.

The food court is small, and there is not much traffic there. Critics wonder whether Bang Sue will be another white elephant like Makkasan, which was supposed to be an airline check-in service centre for air travellers using Suvarnabhumi Airport, but no one uses it.