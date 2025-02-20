Ukraine's fate is now hanging in the balance

Three years into Russia's war against Ukraine, there seems to be a chance for peace. But this political intermezzo may be as fleeting as the approaching spring weather to soon sweep the steppes, yet at the same time, it remains a worthwhile window of opportunity for all parties to reach a ceasefire and then begin the long and perilous quest for peace.

Three events over the past week highlighted the opportunity; President Donald Trump spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about ending the Ukraine war. Mr Trump conversed with Mr Zelensky shortly thereafter. Early discussions on Ukraine will take place in Saudi Arabia and will include high-level US and Kremlin delegations. Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump stated, "I think we're on the way to getting peace. I think President Putin wants peace, President Zelensky wants peace and I want peace. I just want to see people stop getting killed."

The controversy with the peace discussions rests with the Europeans feeling they have been politically sidelined by the fast-moving events leading to fast-track diplomacy. "A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Mr Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at that table. That says a lot," Mr Zelensky commented in a candid address at the recent Munich Security Conference.

Second, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth visited American troops stationed in Poland, the true frontline to both Ukraine and Mr Putin's wider ambitions for Europe, to offer solidarity and support for Poland's decisiveness. But days earlier at a Brussels meeting, Secretary Hegseth conceded it was "unrealistic" to think Ukraine could win back its sovereign territory already occupied by Russia, as well as its demand to join Nato. He stressed it was the responsibility of the Europeans and not American troops to keep the peace. His observations obviously did not play well in Kyiv or European capitals. Yet, keep in mind the Secretary of Defence does not make foreign policy. Thus, Mr Hegseth's apparent mixed messages rhetoric may actually be "sounding out" allies and confusing the Russians.

Third, Vice President JD Vance, addressing the prestigious Munich Security Conference, shocked his European audience by not speaking about Ukraine as expected but rather the domestic weaknesses affecting many European countries, among them Germany, the UK and Sweden. JD Vance warned, "The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia, it's not China… What I worry about is the threat from within. The retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values: values shared with the United States of America". Mind you, he was addressing startled status-quo European elites!

The vice president blasted Euro leaders for often slack policies on illegal migration and threats to free speech. Intense diplomatic fallout followed.

Nonetheless, the statements by the president, vice president and defence secretary are setting out the negotiating parameters, not specific policy goals and certainly not outcomes. These are rhetorical probes, not political solutions.

Still can serious negotiations with Russia begin without joint Ukrainian/European Union negotiations? Ukraine has been suffering and bleeding throughout the conflict and Russia's earlier territorial dismemberment since the 2014 seizure of Crimea. The Kyiv government boldly stated that it deserves to take part in the diplomatic discussions.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk has told Germany's DW that "there is no chance to have a fair and just deal over Ukraine's future without Ukraine", he said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference adding, "Well, look, how can you guys negotiate the future of Ukraine without Ukrainians?" Point well taken.

US officials have held wide-ranging meetings with their Ukrainian counterparts in Munich as yet another step in moving the ball closer towards negotiations.

Again, keep in mind that these are preliminary discussions that may or may not lead to further talks and only then move to serious peace treaty negotiations.

While the whirlwind blows through the halls of European foreign ministries and the media, communist China is carefully placing itself into the equation. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also speaking in Munich, said that China sees Europe as a partner, not a rival, and offered to play a "constructive role" in the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

So will US diplomatic decisiveness outperform EU political muddle?

As Winston Churchill stated, "There is only one thing worse than fighting with allies, and that is fighting without them."