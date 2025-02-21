Smart geopolitics starts on home front

Listen to this article

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra talks with His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his two-day visit to Brunei. (Facebook: Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim)

According to a longstanding axiom, all politics is local. If so, then smart and crafty geopolitics must start at home with sufficient domestic political stability and consensus about how the country should navigate what is increasingly a turbulent geostrategic chessboard. Put this way, few countries can appreciate the intersection of geopolitics and domestic politics more than Thailand. Its rocky and volatile home front over the past two decades continues to impede and constrain its geostrategic projection.

After two decades of international marginalisation caused by domestic political turmoil, Thailand has come full circle with a Faustian twist that has ended up with the government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the return of her father, Thaksin, from 15 years in exile. At issue is whether Thailand can come back now that it has a semblance of political stability after Mr Thaksin's comeback in view of myriad lost opportunities in the recent past and a convulsive global landscape.

When Mr Thaksin was deposed by a military coup and went into self-exile in 2006 -- he returned briefly in 2008 -- Thailand was at the top of its game, seen as a regional leader with an aggressive foreign policy agenda that leveraged its central location in Southeast Asia and industrial policies that promoted niche industries to move up value chains. In many ways, Thailand was at its peak. But Mr Thaksin's policy performance and spectacular electoral successes in 2001 and 2005 were accompanied by conflicts of interest that left him open to a pushback from Thailand's established centres of power.

After the coup against him, Mr Thaksin's political parties and premiership proxies, including his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was ousted in another putsch in 2014, were subsequently dissolved and derailed by concerted manoeuvres among military generals, judges, commissioners overseeing anti-corruption and poll agencies, and royalist saboteurs in street demonstrations. All throughout, Thailand's international standing sank to all-time lows owing to the two coups and repeated judicial interventions punctuating elections, street protests, and mayhem.

Thailand became relatively alienated from the US, Japan, and other Western democracies that favoured rights and freedoms through democratic elections. As a result, Bangkok, under the autocratic rule of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, leaned towards Beijing for support in return for China's geostrategic inroads in mainland Southeast Asia, including rail connectivity from southern China through Laos to Thailand and its sea routes. Thailand's protracted turmoil and the Prayut regime's nine years in office coincided with a burst of technological innovation and geoeconomic alignments, including the semiconductor investment boom and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership that shunned Thailand for its unpredictable politics in favour of nearby peers, particularly Vietnam and Indonesia.

All that changed as a new daunting threat entered the scene. When polls took place in March 2019, a party of younger voters, Future Forward, challenged the establishment directly by proposing to reform the monarchy and military. It came in third and was summarily dissolved nearly a year later, only to reemerge and win the election in May 2023 outright under the Move Forward banner. This winning party was duly disbanded as if to make a point. Thailand's powers-that-be showed that they can call the shots by all means necessary, crossing challenges one bridge at a time to stay on top.

Mr Thaksin was the adversary then but a co-opted ally now. On 22 Aug 2023, he returned to Bangkok in the morning, and Srettha Thavisin of his Pheu Thai Party received sufficient votes from the military-appointed senate to become prime minister in the afternoon. In turn, Mr Thaksin received a royal pardon, which reduced his nine-year jail sentence for corruption to just 12 months, half of which he spent at the Police General Hospital on health grounds before going home on parole for the remainder. Although Mr Srettha worked hard and found traction as prime minister, he was removed a year later by the Constitutional Court for a controversial cabinet reshuffle.

The stars were thus aligned for Ms Paetongtarn to take over as the face of Thailand's government, with Mr Thaksin pulling the strings and effectively running the country from behind the scenes while the People's Party as Move Forward's successor has been relegated to the opposition to bide its time until the next election in 2027. As if he was picking up where he left off, Mr Thaksin has talked up a familiar growth game of niche industries in food, fashion, autos, tourism, and healthcare, occasionally glossing over the explosive and paradigm-shifting boom in digital technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence. Although Prime Minister Paetongtarn wants to promote Thailand's "soft power", its operationalisation remains hazy and inchoate.

The government's signature policies, now just as they were back in Mr Thaksin's prime, are mainly focused on populist cash handouts and income redistribution to regain electoral ground while Thailand slips down global value chains to labour-driven hospitality industries and assembly plants. On the geostrategic front, Thailand has signed on to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership for trade liberalisation, enrolled in BRICS-Plus as a partner, and shown an intention to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, a 38-member club of developed countries. The OECD accession criteria can usher in economic reforms that the Thai economy sorely needs, but its multiyear process is slow, and the Thai government is looking for quick deliverables.

These geostrategic moves, including Ms Paetongtarn's recent China visit under Mr Thaksin's watch, indicate Thailand's tentative ways forward in the face of President Donald Trump's mercantilist offensive and punitive tariffs. The reality is that Thailand and China's economies have become intimately entwined. Thailand relies on China, its largest economic partner, for growth drivers from tourism, investment, trade, and technology. However, the US is Thailand's second-largest partner and a longstanding treaty ally.

As the going gets tough globally, Thailand can get going only as long as it can keep its house in order. Its cautionary tale for others in choppy geostrategic waters is to minimise domestic divisions and to convince the powers-that-be to compromise and make concessions for the good of the country.