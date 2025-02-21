MPs face uphill battle

The latest move by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to summon 44 MPs of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party -- now rebranded as the People's Party -- over allegations of serious ethical violations might affect the role of civilian-elected lawmakers.

The allegations stem from their proposal to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code, commonly known as the lese majeste law.

The NACC officially explains that there is sufficient evidence to support the claims against the MPs. The complaint was originally filed last year by lawyer and political activist Teerayut Suwannakesorn, who requested an investigation into the conduct of those 44 lawmakers. Mr Teerayut's accusation is based on the Constitutional Court's ruling early last year on the MFP's efforts to amend Section 112 during their national election campaign in the past. The charter court in January last year ruled that their behaviour regarding the lese majeste law undermined and corroded the constitutional monarchy, with the King as head of state. The court verdict last year ultimately led to the MFP's dissolution.

It does not help that pundits perceive the NACC's move as continuous lawfare against this progressive party. Leaving political speculation and political ideology aside, the ripples from this case will affect our parliamentary system.

Thailand's political system is built upon three branches: the executive, the judiciary and the legislature. It must be said that elected MPs in the third branch are currently elected by the people. Their main duty is to propose, scrutinise and amend laws.

The 44 MPs were openly and lawfully doing their jobs, amending the law in parliament. That is a fundamental right in any democracy. Make no mistake: Section 112 is a sensitive legal provision that must be handled carefully and respectfully. Yet, legislative debate -- whether in support or opposition to amendments -- is a recognised democratic function. It must be noted that the court ruling last year clearly says the law can be amended. However, the process must be done in good faith via the parliamentary system.

If the NACC concludes that these MPs have violated ethical standards, the case will proceed to the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders. Should the court accept the case, the accused MPs -- some of whom are high-octane opposition figures, such as Natthapong Ruangpanyawut and Rangsiman Rome -- could be suspended. A conviction could result in permanent political disqualification.

While the NACC's summonses are procedural, some MPs have already prepared for the worst. Mr Rangsiman, for instance, seems to have acknowledged his political fate, saying: "I am well aware that my time may be running short, so I will do my best to fulfil my MP duties now."

That is a very big question about our democratic psyche. Is Thailand's democracy evolving in a way that restricts unhindered legislative debate? What happens when MPs are at risk of political disqualification for trying to amend the law through proper parliamentary channels while coup makers have shredded the charter and evaded accountability for extra-constitutional actions time and again?

This case is worrying because it will shape our democracy and parliamentary system. For Thailand's democratic institutions to maintain credibility, the rules must be applied transparently and consistently, ensuring that legislative debate remains protected.