Charter rewrite faces major setbacks

Meechai Ruchupan, then head of Thailand's Constitution Drafting Committee, holds up a draft constitution during a news conference at parliament in Bangkok on Jan 29, 2016. Current lawmakers have struggled to amend the junta-sponsored charter due to tough revision requirements. (Photo: Reuters)

Political parties, particularly those in the government coalition, have shown their true colours as the charter amendment process unfolds. Meanwhile, amid it all, the opposition People's Party has shown that it remains committed to changing the junta-sponsored supreme law of the country into one that is more democratic.

With a lack of cooperation from key coalition parties, the amendment of Section 256, which would pave the way for forming a charter drafting assembly (CDA), faces a significant hurdle, and it appears that any hope for an entire charter rewrite is primarily dashed.

To begin with, Bhumjaithai, which has gained enormously from poll rules under the 2017 charter, has distanced itself from the amendment bid, while Pheu Thai is seen flip-flopping along the way. In other words, the ruling party has only paid lip service to a charter rewrite and does the opposite with its filibustering, resulting in the collapse of House sessions twice.

It's also believed that Pheu Thai had a hand in Senator Dr Premsak Piayura's motion to seek the Constitutional Court's ruling on whether a referendum must be held before a charter rewrite process kickstarts. This will, at best, delay the process. At worst, the process will be indefinitely stalled.

Shortly after Dr Premsak made his move, Pheu Thai followed suit, citing the need for the Constitutional Court's ruling on whether the parliament has the power to change Section 256. The House president is expected to submit the petition to the court sometime next month or in April.

The following are some reasons for Pheu Thai's change of mind about the charter rewrite.

The party does not see the need for a new charter now that its spiritual leader, Thaksin Shinawatra, has safely returned from exile without staying in jail for a single day and that the party is in power.

In addition, the party knows that its popularity rate is not higher than that of Bhumjaithai and the People's Party. If it continues to push for a charter rewrite, it may end up a disappointment as there are fears that Bhumjaithai could dominate the CDA candidate selection process in 77 provinces -- the same way it did in the provincial administration organisation polls last month.

Not to mention that the party may believe the charter issue does not affect election results. On the contrary, the party may think that that charter change, if pursued, may steal its time and effort as it struggles to maintain popularity.

At the same time, military-leaning parties like the Palang Pracharath (PPRP) and the United Thai Nation (UTN) parties have developed "couldn't care less" attitudes as they have benefited from election rules stipulated by the current charter. Should the charter be amended, there may be new rules that do not favour them as much.

As mentioned earlier, Bhumjaithai is different from other parties. The party controls the interior ministry that oversees provincial governors and administrations nationwide. It is also believed that it managed to take control of the Upper House. By modest calculations, 3/4 of the senators are those with Bhumjaithai connections. This gives the second-largest coalition party clout over independent agencies. Although the executive members of these independent agencies come from the selection process and competition, the Senate will have the final say in approving names.

The Senate's refusal to approve some independent agency candidates nominated by screening committees without justifiable reasons raises suspicion over Bhumjaithai's influence. For instance, the Senate disapproved of Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, formerly secretary-general of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Office, who was nominated as Ombudsman by the screening panel. Its sanction against Niwatchai Kasemmongkol for his bid as a member of the Auditor General Office is also linked with his former role as a graftbuster who confronted a key Bhumjaithai figure implicated for misconduct.

It should be noted that of 26 charter amendment attempts during the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration, only one was sent through that concerned the election system. Meanwhile, as mentioned previously, the rewrite attempts during this Pheu Thai government have resulted in deadlocks, with the two House sessions collapsing.

Apparently, the now-expired CDA led by legislation guru Meechai Ruchupan made it almost impossible to amend, with several tough conditions, including the requirement of 1/3 of the Senate instead of a simple House majority for a change. The toughest involves a referendum -- as the court, when petitioned by the PPRP in 2020 to rule if the parliament had the power to push for a wholesale charter rewrite or if its power was limited to only section-to-section changes -- gave an ambiguous ruling. That is, the parliament possesses such power, but it must ask the people, through a referendum, if they want a new version of the charter. As an interpretation of this, Pheu Thai says there must be three referendums, while the People's Party says two should suffice.

The old guard is particularly satisfied with the charter court's vague ruling. They gleefully cite it to stamp out amendment moves, as if the change of the 2017 charter is next to impossible.

The 2017 charter, which was handed to society by the junta government, contained more than a few undemocratic causes, among them the five-year provisional power of the previous Senate to name a prime minister. This power has been targeted by pro-democracy groups that have rallied for amendments.

However, public resistance faded significantly as the old junta-appointed Senate left office. The anti-charter movement has been reduced to become more or less symbolic.

Eventually, as the charter amendment is to be in the hands of the charter court once again, the chance of having a new supreme law is down to almost zero as long as the Pheu Thai-led coalition remains in power.