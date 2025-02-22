Temple row stirs rivalry

A fresh dispute over an ancient temple on the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin requires all those involved to keep cool heads.

Earlier this week, Thailand's Suranaree Army Force sent a protest note to Cambodia after a group of Cambodian women accompanied by soldiers gathered at Tamuen Thom Temple, singing a nationalist song.

It's reported that a similar incident occurred on the same spot last year, albeit without Cambodian soldiers joining in. This time, a Cambodian general, who was later identified as Neak Vong, made provocative remarks after Thai soldiers asked them to disperse. Both Thailand and Cambodia claim ownership over the 12th-century temple, on a yet-to-be-demarcated border area in Phanom Dongrak district. Thailand's 2nd Region Army has dispatched a military unit to oversee the controversial spot, as have their Cambodian counterparts. The Thai army, in its protest note, stressed that the Cambodians are welcome to the site as long as they avoid expressions of nationalism.

The confrontation led to a social media spat between users from both countries, prompting both leaders to express concerns. Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet stepped in, urging all sides to refrain from misusing nationalism and to allow the matter to be handled by experts. It should be noted that Thailand and Cambodia have a panel, the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which serves as a mechanism for border demarcation issues. However, the panel, with each side taking turns hosting meetings, has not met for more than 10 years. The latest border tension demonstrates the need for the panel to resume the meetings, an initial step to tackling territory disputes.

Border demarcation, a time-consuming task, is not easy, given geographical ambiguities, while in this case, the disputed area is a part of the Franco-Siamese Treaty. But both sides need to work together while keeping a close watch on ultra-nationalists.

At least, the panel has to show its commitment to peaceful negotiations with a view to amicable coexistence.

Some academics said it's not unusual for ancient temples to be found in watershed areas as building a prasat, a sacred structure, on the peak of a mountain or hill at the time when boundary lines did not exist -- was a way to show respect to deities in bygone times. Tamuen Thom temple is no exception. Another hot spot is Ta Kwai temple, also in Surin's Phanom Dongrak district. But such locations become an issue in the nation-state era, not to mention the love-hate relationship between the two countries, resulting from historical conflicts, making things complicated.

The latest tensions, while fading, reflect the need for both sides to work harder to ensure peaceful border negotiations based on mutual benefit. It's no use for the two countries to be trapped in the past. After all, armed conflicts are too costly.

With regard to a few border ambiguities along the nearly 800km-long boundary line, which remain a challenge, the JBC may propose to the respective government the possibility of setting a joint development model, selecting a site or two for the model that places people's benefits before the physical boundary. If successful, the concept could be expanded elsewhere. After all, there are no absolute losses or gains in border negotiations.

Before that, it's necessary that those involved bear in mind both countries stand to lose if ultra-nationalism gets out of hand.