Solving Thailand's migrant worker retention crisis

Dozens of Cambodians commute through the Thai border in Poipet on Feb 5, 2019. Many of them work daily in nearby border towns while others might venture further in to work for short to long-term periods. (Photo: Muse Mohammed)

Thailand's border provinces are facing an economic contradiction. Despite government efforts to train and integrate migrant workers, the reality is stark: as soon as these workers gain skills, they leave. The cycle is predictable -- low wages, limited career paths and poor labour protections push them towards Bangkok and the Eastern Economic Corridor, where opportunities are greater, wages are fairer, and oversight is stronger. Instead of reaping the benefits of their workforce investments, border provinces are left with an ageing population, unstable industries and a persistent labour shortage.

This is not just an unfortunate trend -- it is a systemic failure. By focusing on recruitment rather than retention, Thailand's labour policies undermine the very regions they claim to support. As other countries successfully integrate migrant labour into local economies, Thailand's border provinces remain caught in a loop of training and losing workers, perpetuating underdevelopment rather than solving it.

The economic rationale is obvious. Research from the International Labour Organization shows that wage disparities between rural and urban areas are a decisive factor in migration. The ILO's Thailand Labour Market Profile highlights how industries in Bangkok and major export hubs offer significantly higher wages and better benefits than provincial employers. Even with upskilling programmes in place, stagnant wages and weak job security in rural areas make migration the only rational choice for skilled workers.

But wages are only part of the equation. Career progression is equally crucial. The International Organization for Migration's Thailand Migration Report 2024 found that training programmes in border provinces lack structured employment pathways. Without job security or the prospect of promotions, trained workers see no incentive to stay in provincial areas -- viewing them instead as temporary stepping stones towards better-paying jobs in urban centres.

Labour conditions and legal protections are a major factor driving migration. While Thailand has regulatory frameworks like the Alien Employment Act BE 2551 (2008) and MoUs with Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, enforcement is notoriously weak in non-urban areas. Reports from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the US State Department's 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report indicate that migrant workers in border provinces frequently experience contract violations, workplace exploitation and limited access to legal recourse.

Meanwhile, larger corporations in Bangkok and industrial zones are subject to greater international scrutiny and better labour oversight, making them safer and more attractive employment options. The result is a self-inflicted labour drain that weakens Thailand's border economy and forces businesses to constantly restart workforce training.

The government's nationality verification programmes have also proven ineffective. While legal status should provide a pathway to job stability, the ILO's research suggests that economic incentives, not documentation, determine migration trends. Policies that focus exclusively on legal entry fail to address the root causes of high worker turnover.

Other nations facing similar challenges have developed successful retention strategies that Thailand has yet to adopt. Malaysia, for example, has introduced financial incentives for migrant workers who commit to long-term employment in rural industries. Taiwan has linked upskilling programmes to permanent residency tracks, ensuring that skilled labour remains within its borders rather than migrating elsewhere.

Research shows that when training programmes are tied to structured career development and competitive wages, retention rates improve. Thailand's failure to implement such policies is a key reason why border provinces remain in an economic deadlock, unable to transform their industries into sustainable growth engines.

Border provinces are not just losing workers -- they are losing economic potential. The government must recognise that retention is not just about wages but about creating an ecosystem where skilled workers want to stay. To achieve this, wage incentives must be established alongside structured career development programmes that make provincial jobs more competitive.

Stronger labour law enforcement in non-urban areas is essential to prevent exploitation and ensure fair contracts. Investment in social infrastructure, including housing, healthcare and education, will make rural communities more attractive places to settle. Financial and legal incentives for long-term employment should be introduced, modelled after successful retention policies in Malaysia and Taiwan.

Existing policies focus on recruitment and training but ignore retention, leading to an unsustainable labour cycle. A strategic shift -- one that aligns the needs of employers, migrant workers and regional economies -- is essential. If Thailand fails to act, its border provinces will continue to serve as nothing more than a transient training ground for workers seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

It's time for Thailand to rethink its labour strategy. The goal should not just be to fill jobs -- it should be to build communities where workers see a future worth staying for.