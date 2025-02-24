DSI considers all-out war with Senate

The sound of beating war drums is getting louder as the Justice Ministry and its sidekick, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), go on the warpath against the Senate -- the first confrontation of its kind -- over allegations that the senatorial election last June was fraught with collusion and bloc voting.

The complaint made several months ago by a group of failed candidates, including senatorial reservists, was given the cold shoulder by the Election Commission (EC), so the group turned to the DSI for help instead.

But what left many senators, including the Senate Speaker, fuming with rage were the charges of criminal association posing a threat to national security that are to be lodged against the Senate in accordance with Section 116(3) and 209 of the Criminal Code.

However, the DSI's decision to treat the case against the Senate as a special one requires approval from two-thirds of the 22 members of the DSI board, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of the Pheu Thai Party.

The board is scheduled to meet this Tuesday to consider this matter.

In retaliation against the DSI's unprecedented move, the Senate has threatened to seek the impeachment of the DSI chief, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.

This showdown with the Justice Ministry and DSI in one corner and the Senate in the other has attracted mixed reactions from critics and legal experts.

Some warn that the DSI has overstepped its authority to encroach on the turf of the EC.

Others, however, insist that the DSI has every right to investigate the case as the EC has failed to do its job properly.

Former Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, for instance, is supportive of the DSI's move to clear up the allegation of voting collusion in the senatorial election.

The problem, however, is that the DSI's move invites doubt. It has been perceived as part of a hidden political agenda to unseat the so-called "blue" faction in the Senate.

The faction is closely affiliated with the Bhumjaithai Party and its de facto leader, Newin Chidchob.

The "blue" Senate faction is considered an obstacle to the bids of both the Pheu Thai Party and the opposition People's Party to write a new constitution which would amend Section 256 of the present charter and insert a new chapter, 15/1, proposed by the People's Party.

Both concern eligibility criteria for those seeking political office and would pave the way for the return of several banned former politicians, among them the leaders of the now defunct Future Forward and Move Forward parties, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Pita Limjaroenrat, and, more importantly, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

An attempt to amend Section 256 of the charter was recently foiled when Bhumjaithai MPs and many senators walked out of a joint sitting of the House and Senate.

Several Pheu Thai MPs also skipped the meeting, as the party made a U-turn and opted to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court to determine whether a referendum is needed before amending the Constitution.

Hence, the parliamentary meeting was adjourned due to the lack of a quorum. But this political tactic still leaves the attempt to amend the charter intact, albeit delayed.

The Pheu Thai Party's change of heart left the People's Party dumbfounded, as it had not anticipated the sudden U-turn. The People's Party's mostly young MPs have some learning to do from veteran MPs as far as political tricks are concerned.

The charter drafting assembly has a long and rocky road ahead, and its chances of success appear slim.

But the immediate spotlight is on the DSI board meeting on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether it will give the green light to an investigation into charges of criminal association, posing a threat to national security against the Senate or any of its members.

If the board, by two-thirds of the votes, chooses the first option, that means it is ready to wage war with the Senate.

Due to the gravity of the charges, the Senate will certainly not play the role of sitting duck but will fight back relentlessly and vigorously to defend its status and reputation. Whether the war will spill over to involve the third or fourth parties remains to be seen.