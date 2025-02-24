Time to cut interest rates

Thailand's economic recovery stands at a crossroads, caught between a tentative upturn and mounting risks that threaten to derail progress.

Amid mounting challenges and uncertainty, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) has maintained its cautious stance on monetary policy, keeping the benchmark interest rate at 2.25% since a modest 25-basis-point cut in October 2024 -- the first reduction in four years.

The BoT has justified its restraint to preserve "policy space" and maintain stability in the increasingly uncertain and volatile global economy.

With the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) scheduled this Wednesday, pressure is mounting for the central bank to cut the rate, hoping that it will revive a sluggish economy.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra urged the BoT last week to lower interest rates. This time, her demand seems to align with authoritative institutes. In the same week, the International Monetary Fund publicly suggested that the BoT reduce interest rates, following the IMF's recent Article IV Consultation underscoring Thailand's sluggish recovery compared to its regional peers.

The Thai economy has survived by private consumption and income from tourism. The question arises: How can the country grow in the long run? The country's competitiveness has been hampered by structural weaknesses. External challenges in the global economy make the future look bleak.

The IMF projected that Thailand's GDP would grow by a modest 2.7% in 2024 and 2.9% in 2025 -- figures that pale in comparison to more dynamic Southeast Asian economies. Meanwhile, inflation remains subdued and well within the BoT's target range, further justifying a more accommodating policy stance.

The MPC's surprise rate cut in October 2024 was a welcome step, but it is insufficient. The IMF recommends further cuts to enhance borrowers' debt-servicing capacity and support domestic demand. The upcoming MPC presents a crucial opportunity for the central bank to take decisive action.

According to Amonthep Chawla, executive vice president and head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank, economic indicators show the need for a rate cut. Thailand's economy expanded by only 2.5% in 2024. Household purchasing power remains weak despite government stimulus measures. Automotive manufacturing and private construction continue to struggle. Tourism is losing momentum.

Financial banks have been reluctant to offer loans. Small- and medium-sized enterprises and lower-income households face tightening credit conditions. If left unaddressed, this situation could trigger a cascading effect on larger businesses and the broader financial system. With household debt still a pressing issue, a strategic rate cut would provide much-needed relief to borrowers while maintaining financial stability.

Understandably, the BoT adheres to maintaining policy space. Yet, the current economic climate demands some flexibility. Hesitation in reducing rates risks can prolong economic sluggishness, undermining long-term growth prospects.

It is time for the MPC to consider a further cut to the policy interest rate as a crucial step towards revitalising the economy amid both domestic and external challenges. A measured rate cut now, complemented by prudent fiscal policies, would strike the right balance between supporting an economic recovery and ensuring financial stability.