Communication blame lies with the parents

A recent parade of mothers and grandmothers in my neighbourhood showing off babies, seemingly as status accessories and symbols, highlights a problem with communication that should concern many adults.

Of the five caregivers, only one, a Turkish grandmother, was actually talking with the baby! Studies show that the child in the womb can listen to and respond to aural stimuli and that it gives an early start to that child's development and communication skills.

This scenario above reflects many of the social problems that teachers and employers face today; these must be addressed. Increasingly, youths, and even some adults, show that they do not know how to speak with others, leading to lifelong problems in learning and growth.

It is imperative that parents set a positive example for their kids, starting before they are born! Positive and clear communication is essential from childhood to parenthood. Parents can easily do this by talking with their kids regularly (and positively) from birth to death. Conversation skills develop when kids learn to interact with other people from an early age. This idea has worked for thousands of years, but there has been a noticeable and accelerated decline over the past 30 years.

Kids learn to talk around four to six months; one reason why most stroller manufacturers suggest babies face the parent in the first six months and change to a high-facing away position for the next six months so the child can easily hear the parent. But if the parents do not read these instructions, then the pram becomes simply a mobile display unit. Kids do not hear their parent's voices often enough to facilitate the early development of the vocal skills necessary for talking. Screens make learning to speak even harder due to the frequency of a confusing range of sounds. Speech delays reflect poor input in learning.

Then, are parents reading? Surprisingly, or perhaps not, many parents scoff at the idea of giving books to their kids and reading with them, preferring to give screens to the kids and save effort for the parent. Many parents are more concerned with their kids' appearance than essential care and educational development. I give activity items to parents with young kids while travelling, but I have come to realise that the parents themselves do not care.

I recently gave a class exercise (discuss what is presented in our class and get your parents' views) and found out less than half are willing to speak with their parents. Shockingly, students' responses included, "My mum is too busy to talk" and "My parents do not care".

If you listen on a university campus, you will still hear chatter, but this chatter is decreasing in volume and amount, and the topics are mundane and irrelevant. I now have to give graded assignments to students to talk with other students on campus just to encourage speaking with others! There are a lot of incorrect assumptions about university life. Youths may be connected but they are not communicating in any meaningful way.

There are complaints about GenZs not knowing how to communicate at work, but perhaps we are focusing on the wrong individuals. Problems faced today in the mid-2020s reflect the shift in approach to parenting (and society) that occurred in the 1990s and continues now. Adults need to sit, talk with each other, share and learn together, face to face. Technology is being used as an excuse or barrier to better communication. We have isolation pods instead of a global campfire to tell stories, exchange ideas, and so on.

The Australian government's ban on social media for under-16s may seem like an overreach, but it might be what is actually needed. The Chinese government's rules on children caring for parents might also seem extreme. As the old Buckley's cough syrup advert said, "It tastes awful. And it works." However, these governments are doing what must be done for society, as many parents are not being responsible and taking part in their child's development.

Think about a world where leaders are mainly concerned with themselves, cannot clearly articulate simple or complex issues, and cannot relate to the issues affecting the public. This is happening already. Having kids speak to a wide range of individuals helps form a person who can respond to the wants, needs and desires of a diverse population.

As the Turkish grandmother said, "If we don't teach babies to talk, how will they learn to talk?"

This simple statement, so rich in wisdom, should be given to parents on a plaque on the birth of a child or even before. Parents must speak with their kids and set an example so future generations can benefit from the progress humanity has made for thousands of years through simple, direct, face-to-face communication.