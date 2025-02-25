Border disputes need trust, not turmoil

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, before she was prime minister, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during a visit to Cambodia on March 14, 2024. (Courtesy of Pheu Thai Party)

Two issues must be immediately tackled to avoid future conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

First is the media, either social or mainstream, which has played a crucial yet, to some extent, unproductive role in shaping narratives and public perceptions. Governments must oversee and turn media into confidence-building measures, not the opposite.

Without such efforts, misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories will always find a way to fuel tensions. Such toxic narratives will spoil people-to-people relationships.

Past and recent lessons have shown that social media has shaped the volatile trajectory of Thai-Cambodian relations. The latest friction -- over an ancient temple known as Tamuen Thom on the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province -- illustrates how nationalistic mainstream and social media are in both countries. Although the Feb 13 incident was resolved, it serves as a warning that unresolved issues over overlapping zones and resource sharing can emerge at any time.

Historically, Thailand's interactions with its formerly colonised neighbours often end with border disputes. Apart from the unfinished border demarcation, domestic factors such as political culture, stereotyping and media roles often complicate the negotiating and border demarcation process.

Thailand's press members have enjoyed the freedom to express their opinions on domestic and international issues.

With increased Thai involvement in headline-grabbing events such as the hostage crisis in Gaza and the scam cities operating in neighbouring countries such as Myawaddy in Myanmar, the public is now more interested in and attuned to relations with neighbours and foreign nations.

Social media has given space to new and independent media. Podcasts by independent opinion makers can easily sway public perceptions, amplifying ultra-nationalistic sentiment and mistrust.

For instance, throughout the Paetongtan government, public trust levels about joint development areas in the Gulf of Thailand are extremely low. The question of Koh Kut has been discussed for several years, but the public sentiment in both countries has not improved and is deeply mired in the same old conflicts.

More efforts should be made to enhance mutual understanding between the people of the two nations.

This is the second issue that needs to be addressed -- both nations' governments must help build public trust and avoid conflict. With the recent squabble over the temple in Surin province, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her counterpart, Hun Manet, deserve credit for easing tensions. Ms Paetongtarn insisted that no serious problem arose from the Tamuen Thom Temple issue and even reiterated plans to visit Cambodia soon.

It is a good sign that she and Hun Manet have insisted that their countries enjoy good relations and that disputed borders will be resolved through discussions involving officials and legal experts. "Let the experts handle this matter, as border issues involve technical and international legal considerations. Let's not create unnecessary conflict," the Khmer Times quoted Hun Manet.

A new factor is the more visible role of the Khmer diaspora, with many opposing the Phnom Penh government and using social media to spread their message. The Phnom Penh government views these overseas communities as part of the opposition. Hun Manet has noted that foreign opposition politicians have stoked nationalistic sentiment by linking Cambodian border issues with broader regional disputes.

In the case of Thailand, local narratives are more powerful. Opposition parties and grassroots groups often invoke border disputes to advance their political agendas.

It is now essential to jointly boost confidence-building measures among policymakers and stakeholders. The ups and downs of Thai-Cambodian relations are deeply influenced by public sentiment, directly impacting those in power. Ultra-nationalist and political groups can use rumours and conspiracy theories to create border tensions.

The Thai government must enhance dialogue and contact with their Cambodian counterparts at the national, provincial and district levels.

Indeed, both countries must collaborate more than ever to tackle cross-border crime. Recent reports indicate that scammers have shifted their operations from Poipet to Banteay Meanchey province opposite Sa Kano province after the Thai government launched a heavy crackdown against scammers.

Moreover, the strong personal rapport between key Thai-Cambodian leaders is indeed a valuable asset.

Thaksin Shinawatra, the father of Ms Paetongtarn, has maintained excellent relations with Hun Manet and his father, Hun Sen, the chair of the Cambodian Senate. Hun Sen was the first foreign leader to call on Thaksin when he was released last August. It was a show of goodwill and their close personal ties. Such strong personal ties between leaders of both countries are indispensable for tackling sensitive and complex border disputes and sharing maritime resources.