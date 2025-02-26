Social Security Fund needs to reform

Listen to this article

(Photo: 123RF)

It is good news that the fury over claims of lavish spending by the Social Security Office (SSO) has become a call for major reform of the Social Security Fund (SSF).

Critics are now calling for a wide range of reforms, such as moving medical coverage to the National Health Security Office, the independent body that oversees the universal healthcare card. The call has been driven by frustration that universal health cards provide equal medical coverage and even more convenience despite cardholders not having to pay a dime.

This week, a group known as The Progressive Social Security Group proposes to remove the SSO from the supervision of the Ministry of Labour. This proposal has hit the mark.

Indeed, experts in this field and labour activists have proposed that the SSF become an independent body, similar to the Government Pension Fund (GPF).

Such proposed reform has been largely ignored until recently.

The GPF was created as an independent body by the government to handle the savings and pensions of civil officials directly. It is run by professional fund managers hired by the government. Under professional management, the fund must comply with transparency and be audited professionally.

That is not the case for the SSF, the country's first welfare fund. Founded in 1990 by the Ministry of Labour to manage financial compensation and benefits between employers, the management has remained under the SSO, which runs the fund in a bureaucratic manner.

The SSF office's budget spending follows civil procurement rules -- despite the money belonging to subscribers -- not taxpayers' money. SSO submits performance and all spending to Parliament for approval. The SSO does not have to face commercial auditing procedures despite the money handled being from private and individual subscribers. It must be said that the administration had nominated the SSF board members until 2023, when two-thirds of members were voted in by subscribers for the first time.

The question is whether the current management under the Labour Ministry's supervision is enough. The answer is an affirmative no. At 2.6 trillion baht in size, the SSF is too big and too complex for the bureaucratic style of management to handle. Make no mistake, the Ministry of Labour and SSO deserve credit for creating it and turning it into a massive welfare fund that provides a wide range of benefits such as medical services, job employment welfare, compensation for workers disabled by work accidents and retirement pensions.

However, the situation the fund now finds itself in is worrying, and it needs professional management to resolve its issues.

Right now, the SSF pays more compensation than what it receives. Experts have even warned the fund might fall into the red when it needs to pay more retirement pensions. Meanwhile, the government still owes the SSF some 70 billion baht. It remains a big question why the SSO, which should be responsible for making all contributors maintain financial discipline, let governments skip contributing to the fund.

What is most worrying is the growing lack of trust in the SSO. The office tries to woo freelancers and farm workers to join the fund but the latest negative report on its budget spending on printing calendars and complaints over lower medical benefits will make it harder for the SSF to expand. The SSF needs fundamental reform. It is about time the Ministry of Labour and government politicians let it go.