New global tax challenge lies ahead

This illustration shows a businessman standing with a calculator and coins, calculating business tax. Thailand already implemented the 15% global minimum tax on multinational firms as of 1 Jan 2025. (Photo: 123RF)

President Donald Trump's decision to leave the global minimum tax accord is affecting international tax law worldwide. Thailand is not spared either.

While other major nations are still pressing ahead with the 15% corporate tax floor for multinational corporations, Thailand must rethink its strategy for drawing foreign investment -- or risk falling behind.

The Global Minimum Tax, led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is designed to stop multinational companies from dodging taxes by moving profits to low-tax countries. Aspired to become an OECD member, the Thai government therefore revised its tax rule to apply a 15% corporate tax.

Under Pillar II of the OECD international tax rules, multinational corporations that make more than 750 million euros (about 29 billion baht) annually must pay at least 15% in corporate taxes no matter where they do business. If their tax rate is below 15%, they must pay extra, or a top-up tax, to meet the requirements.

The goal is to ensure big companies pay their fair share of taxes. This measure is part of the international tax reform endorsed by OECD to prevent large firms from exploiting tax loopholes -- such as shifting operations to low-tax or tax-free countries -- to reduce their tax burden. It also stops countries from using low tax rates to attract foreign investment.

The reason the Trump administration chooses not to implement the Pillar II rules domestically is related to the concern over sovereignty. Critics argue that allowing foreign countries to impose additional taxes on US multinational corporations (MNCs) undermines the US government's control over its own tax policies.

Although the Trump administration rejected the Pillar II agreement, it could still create significant challenges for the US.

One major concern is the financial impact on US companies and government revenue. When American businesses face higher taxes abroad, their profits decrease, resulting in lower returns for shareholders. At the same time, the US government collects less tax revenue due to its foreign tax credit policy, which offsets domestic tax obligations with taxes paid overseas. To put it in layman's terms, the more US companies pay internationally, the less they owe at home, potentially weakening federal revenues.

Another issue is the Under-Taxed Profits Rule (UTPR) under Pillar II, which allows countries to impose additional taxes on multinational corporations paying less than 15% in corporate tax -- regardless of their headquarters location. This could hit US businesses hard, particularly in the technology and innovation sectors, where R&D tax incentives lower effective tax rates. If enforced, UTPR could lead other countries to impose additional taxes on these firms, ensuring they meet the 15% global minimum tax, further increasing costs for American companies.

While Mr Trump has firmly rejected the OECD tax deal, his administration has hinted at possible future adjustments. However, full compliance remains unlikely.

What happens next?

Despite the US stepping back, other economic powerhouses -- particularly the G7 and OECD members -- are still enforcing the 15% minimum tax. That means American companies operating in these regions won't escape higher levies, making the global taxation system even more complex.

For starters, the lack of unity in the international taxation system will make it harder to enforce tax rules. This is because some countries have adopted Pillar II of the OECD tax rules on minimum tax, but others -- like the US and some Asean nations -- haven't. This could create complications for multinational companies, which would have to follow different tax rules in different countries.

Republicans in Congress have made it clear that they won't let other countries easily tax US companies under the UTPR rules. If any country tries, the US might hit back with economic measures or other actions to lessen the impact on American businesses.

This could lead to economic tensions between the US, the EU, and other countries strictly enforcing Pillar II. At the same time, countries that have joined Pillar II might see non-members -- like the US -- as having an unfair tax advantage and could pressure them to rejoin the agreement.

How should Thailand respond?

Thailand has already implemented the 15% minimum tax on multinational firms as of 1 Jan 2025. This effectively eliminates tax breaks as a tool for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Meanwhile, lower corporate taxes won't give Thailand an edge anymore -- because parent companies in high-tax countries will simply impose "Top-up Taxes" from multinational corporations, thus erasing any advantage to invest in Thailand.

Instead of relying on tax incentives, Thailand must rethink its strategy. The focus should shift towards strengthening infrastructure, developing a highly skilled workforce, better labour rights, and creating a more efficient, business-friendly regulatory environment.

In addition, Thailand must keep a close watch on tax policies in countries that haven't adopted the 15% minimum global tax agreement to maintain competitiveness in the international trade arena.

For Thailand, the challenge is clear. It must adapt to the new international tax landscape by striking a balance between the OECD's tax rules and increasing the flow of foreign investment. If not, the country risks losing its appeal as a regional investment hub.