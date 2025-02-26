CDU won the German polls, but can it rule?

(Photo: Reuters)

Another major country has flipped politically to the conservative column. After three years of a drifting centre-left coalition government, voters elected a conservative (small c) Christian Democratic Union CDU government in Germany's parliamentary elections. Yet what was expected to be a massive win for the likely new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, became a bit disappointing when his party gained 28.5% of the vote.

The outgoing Social Democrats (SPD) under Olaf Scholz were handed a "bitter defeat" with a 16.4% vote share while their coalition partner, the Greens, slipped to 11.6%. Ominously, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged to 20.8%, double its tally of four years ago. The socialist Left Party gained 8%.

Given that no party holds 316 seats to form a majority in the 630-seat Bundestag in Berlin, now comes the tough task of cobbling together a coalition. Significantly, the winning CDU and their Bavarian sister party, CSU, refuse to cooperate or form a government with AfD.

There were three key issues in the election: the economy, Ukraine, and illegal migration.

The Economy

Germany's once-vaunted GDP numbers have been grim and lagging; between 2019 and 2024 while the Euro area has grown 4% and the US over 10%, Germany's once robust heavy manufacturing sector has stalled. Energy costs, largely from a dangerous dependence on Russian gas supplies, now interrupted, as well as uber-Green restrictive climate policies, and the counterweight of Chinese competition has changed the once rosy paradigm for Germany's economic growth.

Often described as the locomotive of European growth, Germany's economic engine seemed sidetracked by high energy pieces, the reverberating geopolitical instability of Russia's war in Ukraine, and now the threat of US tariffs have combined into a kind of perfect storm facing the new government. Mr Merz wants to energise the economy through cutting suffocating regulations.

These early elections were called precisely because Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD coalition with the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP) collapsed last year.

Ukraine

The historic and easy camaraderie between America and Germany's CDU, while still strong, is not as instinctively compatible as in the past when leaders like Konrad Adenauer, Helmut Kohl or even Angela Merkel were chancellor. Mr Merz, 69, both a politician and a successful boardroom executive, doesn't comfortably fit into that political mould.

"Europe must become stronger again, and Germany must become more involved in the European Union," Mr Merz told a rally. He has stressed wider military spending and closer ties with France, the UK and Poland as a counter to what is perceived as lagging American interest in European security ties.

After the vote, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Mr Merz and asked Germany to "bring real peace closer to Ukraine". Following the US, Germany remains Ukraine's largest military assistance donor. Most German political parties, except AfD, support helping Kyiv. A firm proponent of close transatlantic security relations, Mr Metz remains concerned that the Trump administration has shifted its focus from Europe.

Migration

There's no question that Germany, along with France, Britain, and Sweden, have faced massive illegal migration from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria. Yet in 2015, Angela Merkel confidently opened the doors to a flood of Syrian migrants, of which one million legally entered and settled in the country. To a point, this worked, but in recent months, Germany has faced regular terrorist attacks by migrants.

The rise of illegal migration has seen the growth in popularity of the populist and far-right AfD. Its rise is rooted in unchecked migration and marginalised job opportunities. The party appeals to disenfranchised voters among former SPDs and frustrated labour union voters across the country's old industrial heartlands.

Now, Mr Merz must build a coalition; an optimistic date is forming a new government by Easter. Though the CDU/CSU have become the largest party in the Bundestag with 208 seats, he will likely have to do a deal with the defeated SPD, who hold 120.

Germany's export-driven economy has faced global headwinds for a number of years, but now, with the threat of tariffs from the Trump administration, the economic horizon has become cloudy.

Equally, the European geopolitical gameboard may be changing, and most countries are posturing for advantage.