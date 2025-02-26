Why the war against Russian aggression matters

Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of Ukraine to mark the third year of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in Frankfurt, western Germany, on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Feb 24, 2025, marks the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine -- an unprovoked, horrific assault on a peaceful nation. For three years, Ukrainians have stood against overwhelming odds, fighting to protect their homes, their families, and their fundamental right to freedom. What Russia hoped would be a swift conquest has instead become a protracted battle of resilience, courage, and determination.

But Ukrainians know this war did not begin in 2022. It began in 2014 when Russia attempted to annex and temporarily occupied the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and temporarily occupied certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. The failure to hold Russia accountable then only encouraged further aggression. Mr Putin believed he could wage war without consequence, and when he struck again in 2022, he expected Ukraine to collapse. Instead, he found a nation willing to fight, no matter the cost.

Crimea, the first target of Russia's expansionist ambitions in Ukraine, stands as a beacon of resistance and a signal that Ukraine does not accept a unilateral change of borders by force -- an act that violates the UN Charter, a principle accepted by all nations. Feb 26 was officially recognised as the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol. Russia's invasion was never about security concerns or geopolitical necessity; it was about the policy of conquest, about denying Ukraine its right to exist as a free and independent nation.

Russia continues illegal efforts to attempt to annex and legitimise the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine. We highlight the struggle of millions of Ukrainians facing hardship and pressure in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and urge increased international action to secure humanitarian access to them in accordance with International Humanitarian Law.

Even as Ukraine continues to resist, Mr Putin deepens alliances with Iran and North Korea, escalates nuclear threats, and attacks sites like Chornobyl -- reminders of Russia's reckless disregard for humanity.

The world has witnessed his willingness to launch nuclear-capable ballistic missiles at Ukrainian cities, a grotesque display of power meant to terrorize civilians and instil fear beyond Ukraine's borders.

No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. No one bears the cost of war more than those who wake up each day under the strikes of missiles, who send their loved ones to the frontlines, who bury their dead. But peace must be just, and it must be built on strength, not appeasement. The past has shown that concessions to an aggressor do not stop their ambitions; they only delay and magnify the next war. Ukraine's partners understand this well. They know that any weakness shown to Russia will not bring stability but will instead invite further aggression. The cost of inaction is never just measured in lives -- it is also an economic and social burden that will grow if not confronted now.

The best way to achieve peace through strength is by providing unwavering support and solid security guarantees from Ukraine's allies. Defensive aid must continue, ensuring that Ukraine not only repels current attacks but deters future ones. Long-term security commitments from Nato and Western nations will signal to Moscow that any further aggression will be met with overwhelming resistance. Economic and diplomatic measures must continue to isolate and weaken Mr Putin's regime, cutting off the resources he needs to fuel his war machine. Economic pressure should include strengthening sanctions and export controls to limit Russia's access to technology, full use of frozen Russian assets, lower oil prices and substitution of Russian energy in Europe and other regions.

Russia has no right to shape further the international agenda. Since the beginning of its armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, Russia has violated more than 400 international agreements, to which Ukraine and Russia are parties, and since 2022 it has ignored 22 fundamental international documents. So, we urge states and international bodies to continue the policy of isolating Russia.

A comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine will not only prevent the next war in Europe, but it will deter other irredentist powers from challenging the rules-based global order. If Ukraine falls, it will not be the last country to suffer such an invasion. The world has seen what happens when aggressors believe they can act without consequence. The stakes extend far beyond Ukraine's borders -- they touch the foundations of international stability and security.

For 80 years, the rules-based order has preserved peace and prosperity across the world. It has survived Cold War tensions, economic crises, and political upheavals because free nations stood together in defence of these principles. Today, Ukraine stands on the frontlines of that order, defending not just its own sovereignty but the idea that nations have the right to choose their own destinies and that borders cannot be changed by force.

Ukraine will continue to fight, not out of hatred, but out of love -- for its land, for its people, for a future where children can grow up without fear of bombs or occupation. The sacrifices made over these three years will not be in vain. "Freezing" the war without real security guarantees is unacceptable. For Ukrainians, this thesis is quite obvious -- we understand that Mr Putin will use the pause to restore military power, "heal" the losses inflicted on the army and economy, achieve a partial lifting of sanctions -- and then attack again. That is why Ukraine never speaks of the need for a "ceasefire", but instead uses the formula "a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Ukraine stands firm: we will never agree to agreements made behind our backs. The principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" is fundamental. Moreover, this rule should apply to the whole of Europe -- no decisions about Europe without the participation of European states. An important element of a just end to the war is compensation by Russia for the damage caused, holding war criminals accountable, and obtaining security guarantees.

The battle for Ukraine is the battle for a world where laws matter more than brute force, where sovereignty and territorial integrity of states are respected, and where peace is not just the absence of war, but the presence of justice. A comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine is the only way to prevent the next war, deter future aggressors, and reaffirm the principles that have safeguarded global stability for decades. The world must stand firm. The cost of defending Ukraine today is far less than the cost of defending democracy tomorrow.