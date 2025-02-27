EC inaction sparks probe

Listen to this article

Allegations of fraud in the Senate election held in June last year have captivated public attention.

Initial investigations by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) into the allegations indicate collusion and poll misconduct involving more than 130 senators and some on the reserve list.

The DSI was to decide on Tuesday whether it would accept it as a full-blown case, but it eventually deferred the decision to March 6. The agency cited the need to consider further details.

The saga derives from sluggish action by the Election Commission (EC), which had full charter-authorised power to handle such allegations from the beginning.

A number of unsuccessful candidates and those on the reserve list initially lodged complaints with the EC, together with evidence, including documents and clips, relating to allegations of collusion and bloc voting that resulted in the victory of those affiliated with the Bhumjaithai party, or "blue bloc" senators.

Unclear poll rules, based on intra- and inter-selections of people from different professions, also enabled some not-so-qualified candidates to run in the race and go on to win. For instance, masters of ceremonies applied in the field of media, and health volunteers who joined the race in droves ran in the health field instead of doctors.

However, the EC endorsed all the successful candidates last August. While it's hoped that the EC would have launched a probe, more than half a year has passed, and the poll agency has made no progress.

Meanwhile, the DSI's involvement in the issue has drawn mixed responses. Some people -- due to mistrust in the EC -- welcome action by the DSI, but some academics and independent senators are concerned that the task is beyond the DSI's scope of authority, sidestepping the EC.

At the same time, several analysts believe taking the case may be considered as the agency interfering with the legislative institution. If so, this might set a precedent or unfavourable norm, and in the future, it's feared the DSI could aim freely at any political entity.

Such concerns are not entirely groundless given the DSI's track record, which is hardly considered neutral.

At times, the agency is alleged to have acted as a tool for the government to suppress its opponents. It is already believed that this Senate case is politically motivated, despite denials by cabinet ministers like Phumtham Wechayachai and Tawee Sodsong.

Concerning the speculated fallout between Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai, some observers are worried that the DSI probe in the Senate poll case is anything but politically motivated.

The Senate election was inarguably filled with scandals. There is also a question about the independence of several senators, particularly those in the blue bloc. In several cases, their votes suggest a political connection with Bhumjaithai. It should be noted that the EC has not shown to have the will to take them to task.

The EC's failure to ensure transparency seems to be the justification for the DSI's investigation. The EC's indecisiveness or silence has deepened public mistrust. This is the heart of the problem that needs to be addressed.