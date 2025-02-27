Border disputes need a smarter path

People visit the 900-year-old Preah Vihear temple on the border between Thailand and Cambodia on Nov 10, 2013. The International Court of Justice on Nov 11 that year ruled that Cambodia has sovereignty over the temple's territory. REUTERS

Though I live in Washington, DC, I generally spend some time each year in Thailand. When I visited recently, I was interested in noting the renewed controversy around the MOU 44 with Cambodia concerning Koh Kut and the overlapping claims area. While there are obvious parallels with the Preah Vihear conflict, using the dispute surrounding the celebrated temple complex as a guide for an effective resolution in Koh Kut will prove unsatisfactory for all parties.

As students of history know, the missteps surrounding the quest to determine ownership of the temple in the modern era read like a thrilling period novel cataloguing a litany of post-colonial insults -- spurious map-making, the arguing of the original International Court of Justice (ICJ) case by British and American nationals, the absence of culturally appropriate analysis leading to a finding for the Western legal concept of acquiescence in the decision against Thailand.

Theories hold that territorial loss through binding arbitration frequently forces the losing state into more dramatic posturing to preserve its reputation. This proved to be the case with Preah Vihear, as tensions between the two nations continued to grow, erupting in 2011's lethal clash that left both soldiers and civilians dead.

By focusing on the problem as one of border demarcation rather than a complex situation of shared cultural heritage, both sides left the temple question open to political manipulation as a nationalist symbol. In Thailand, this nationalism stemmed in part from the dramatised historical writings of master propagandist Luang Vichit-Vadakan, who used the term "Lost Territories" to describe the Lao and Khmer land ceded in the Franco-Siamese treaties.

Such romantic nomenclature echoes the myth of the "Lost Cause" of the Confederacy, which took root in the American South during post-Civil War Reconstruction. The "Lost Cause" rhetoric minimised the searing harm of slavery and portrayed the South's cause as noble.

Some level of myth-making can be a useful component in helping a defeated state create an acceptable narrative, allowing their citizens to move forward in a new reality, but both the "Lost Territories" and "Lost Cause" myths planted the seed among successive generations that a historic injustice had been done to them. This sense of grievance was readily exploited by politicians, including various coup plotters in Thailand and segregationist opponents of civil rights in the US.

While these myths may have played a constructive role initially -- contributing to the creation of a constitutional monarchy in Thailand and allowing the South to submit to national reunification under Northern dominance in the US, their continued influence carries dangerous repercussions.

The same manufactured sense of Thainess that helped the people of Thailand move into a more democratic era has been twisted to exacerbate fear of refugees and migrants, exemplified by the recent uproar over false claims of an organised campaign by Burmese women to give birth over the border to gain citizenship for their children.

In the US, the original narrative that allowed the South to save face after the war now stokes the growing white supremacy movement and its call for racial violence. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, a proponent of so-called Christian nationalism, has called for the restoration of Confederate names to US military bases, a by-product of the Lost Cause narrative. With such forays, American political division and polarisation will not abate.

The rhetoric on both sides of the Koh Kut debate is heating up at a time when there is a growing sense of nationalism among young Thai and Cambodian people who are active online. If this online parrying is limited to claims of appropriation regarding food and fashion or to outrage over the exclusion of Muay Thai from a sports festival, then it can be considered a lively debate in the pop culture realm. Tension rose again this month after a group of Cambodian women accompanied by soldiers gathered at Tamuen Thom Temple on the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province, singing a nationalist song. The Thai army promptly filed a protest letter with Cambodia's government.

It would be tragic if politicians manipulated nationalistic sentiment to provoke a confrontation over Koh Kut, like the one that led to deaths on both sides at Preah Vihear. If long-term objectives in Koh Kut include mutual exploitation of natural resources, then appealing to an arbitrary body such as the ICJ will likely create a lose-lose outcome, as it did in the case of Preah Vihear.

I witnessed the impact of that outcome when I visited the temple site a couple of years after the ICJ reinterpretation meant to resolve the conflict. The temple was fully in Cambodian control, but badly in need of preservation. As I looked through a Cambodian soldier's telescope trained on the Thai side of the border, where access had been blocked, I saw a Thai child peering back at me through a telescope from a well-appointed visitor centre there. Inadvertently, the ICJ created a reality in which Cambodia has legal control of the area without the resources to adequately maintain it, and Thailand, with its highly developed cultural tourism infrastructure, is literally locked out of the site.

Surely, there is a better way forward.

Like Preah Vihear, Koh Kut's complicated historical legacy is too embedded to be satisfactorily unravelled through adjudication. Perhaps bilateral negotiation utilising an interest-based framework leading to conflict management of the type prioritised in a Joint Development Area is the solution. The Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority has produced natural gas from the overlapping continental shelf area for two decades and provides an apt precedent.

The global pressure to identify new natural resources and energy reserves is growing exponentially. Such pressure is at least partially behind Chile's nascent claim to sovereignty over Antarctica and Donald Trump's bold play for Greenland and his land-grab scheme to turn Gaza into a beachfront resort.

Nationalistic legends feature prominently in the skirmishes at Preah Vihear and in Mr Hegseth's glorification of Christian soldiers marching into war. When they are used by politicians who seek to sow division, we should recognise them as myths from the past, not policy prescriptions for the present. In an era of dwindling resources and increasing competition, we must find a way to emphasise cooperation. That's the only win-win.