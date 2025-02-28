Population time bomb

Beyond Valentine's red roses and the festivities of this month of love lies a sobering reality: more Thais than ever prefer living a single life than getting married, according to government agencies.

The rise of singles is closely tied to broader population ageing and decline patterns, which will have profound implications for the country's economic and social development. The statistics are worrying. In 2023, one-fifth of Thais were single, according to the National Statistical Office (NSO).

More striking, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) revealed last year that 40% of people of reproductive age, from 15 to 49 years old, had no desire to tie the knot, up from 35% in 2017.

Adding to these demographic pressures, the Bureau of Registration Administration reported that 2024 was the fourth consecutive year in which Thailand had more deaths than new births.

With the country's fertility rates among the lowest in the world, academics predicted that Thailand's population could shrink by half -- to just 30 million -- within the next six decades. If the current trend continues, the workforce will dwindle to only about 22 million in 50 years, creating enormous economic pressures.

The burden on healthcare and social welfare will be immense. Thailand is now an aged society, with more than 20% of the population being 60 or older. The situation is even more concerning, given the Social Security Fund, which is meant to serve as a social safety net, is facing financial instability.

A nation does not age overnight, and policymakers have long been aware of the demographic changes. In early 2023, then-public health minister Cholnan Srikaew pledged to make the country's declining birth rates part of the national agenda. A master plan has since been drawn up to improve our ability to cope with the impacts of the ageing population and low birth rates.

It is heartening that both the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security recognise that a paradigm shift is imperative. Rather than simply pushing for higher birth rates through marriage incentives, the ministries focus on strengthening human capital and overall quality of life. Such an approach aligns with the life-cycle policy framework the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has recommended.

After all, better and affordable education systems and decent work conditions make people want to have children.

Besides, even if fertility rates could be improved -- a costly and largely ineffective exercise based on the experiences of other countries -- it would take at least 20 years for those children to enter the labour force.

In a nutshell, the challenge is two-fold. First, Thailand must find ways to mitigate the effects of an ageing population by ensuring seniors stay healthy and active. Second, a long-term paradigm shift is needed for Thailand to build a more supportive society "where all citizens across the age spectrum are able to benefit from social and economic planning and policies", as suggested by UNFPA. Young people need strong education and decent employment to fulfil their potential, while long-term care and sustainable pension schemes are necessary for healthy ageing.

With the biological clock literally ticking away, the policymakers must act now. The nation's future depends not just on how many people it has but on how well it can nurture and support them at every stage of life.