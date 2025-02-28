Hope dies in Thailand's broken system

Indigenous villagers in Tak province protest on March 13, 2023, against a government mega-project to divert water from rivers in the North to increase the water volume in the Bhumibol Dam in Tak province and the Hat Gyi Dam in Myanmar. (Photo: Apinya Wipatayotin)

A woman, stunned, her husband holding her hand as she walks down the courthouse stairs. Prof Pirongrong Ramasoota, a respected scholar and commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), has been sentenced to two years in jail. Her crime? Having a dispute with a corporate giant during her work as a state media regulator.

The ruling against Prof Pirongrong, a commissioner at the NBTC, has had societal impacts far and wide.

The court and the plaintiff, True ID, a streaming platform under True Corporation and part of Thailand's largest conglomerate, CP Group, may have their reasons. Yet, the public reaction might not be benevolent to the winner. Netizens seemed to perceive the lawsuit as a play by the status quo. Some disgruntled supporters of Prof Pirongrong -- known for her work in consumer protection, even posted on social media that they planned to cancel contracts with True and avoid the conglomerate's convenience stores.

Such a reaction is a symptom of the bigger social problems in Thailand, where inequality is deeply entrenched, and the state is perceived as favouring big business and investment. When everything -- from the air we breathe to the food we put in our mouths to the internet -- is controlled by a few, it doesn't help that people feel trapped.

Big business doesn't grow without a controversial footprint on the environment. Since the 1980s, prawn farms have wiped out mangroves while forests have been burnt and cleared to accommodate mass plantations. The sea isn't spared -- trawlers scoop up "trash fish" to supply animal feed, wrecking marine life.

While big businesses access natural resources in a quasi-laissez-faire manner, when disaster strikes, small farmers and hill communities are blamed for clearing trees and setting fires.

And what if you speak out? You risk being sued. Ask Biothai, now in court for exposing the cataclysmic impact of Blackchin tilapia -- an alien species that is taking over rivers, wiping out local fish, and damaging ecosystems.

Prof Pirongrong's sentence is indeed just one of many recent events that leave me hopeless about change. Another? The gutting of the Indigenous and Ethnic Protection Bill.

For generations, indigenous communities -- hill tribes, Moken sea nomads, forest dwellers -- have been branded as squatters, evicted, and jailed. They've faced violence and discrimination simply for existing. The bill aimed to recognise their existence and rights. Instead, it was annihilated.

Government and right-wing politicians lined up to attack this draft law. As a journalist who has witnessed state violence against indigenous forest dwellers throughout my career, I find the lies infuriating.

But imagine their pain -- told they don't exist, hearing powerful people insist there are no indigenous peoples here, only the Thai race.

Opponents spread fear, claiming the bill would let indigenous groups take over forests and that their existence threatens national security, corroding Thai unity.

The result? The term "indigenous people" was erased from the draft bill. Cultural protection zones? Scrapped. Their hope for dignity -- gone.

For those who have spent their lives protecting nature, struggling to be seen and heard, trying to reclaim the dignity stolen from them -- while being trapped in poverty by discrimination -- this was another painful betrayal.

The irony? Many of these right-wing politicians are themselves descendants of Chinese immigrants. So, who gets to define "Thainess"?

And the loudest voices against the bill? They have mining interests. They're worried -- if indigenous communities have a say, they might just say no to mining. It is such an irony that the government and some lawmakers do not seem to worry about the policy of letting mining companies explore and excavate in pristine forests.

So, it is laughable when forest authorities oppose the bill in the name of conservation. They never say no to mining or mega-dams in national parks. But when local communities build small eco-resorts, suddenly, it's a problem.

It must be noted that just one political party, the People's Party -- the latest incarnation of the dissolved Move Forward Party, supported the bill. That should be a reason for hope. But no -- not after this progressive party pushed to weaken laws against destructive fishing, choosing trawlers over marine conservation.

Their excuse? The laws were introduced under a military dictatorship, so they need to be undone. Never mind that the fishing industry has a long history of illegal fishing practices and slave labour. The crackdown, forced by European Union pressure, worked. The sea is healthier. Now, the People's Party wants to undo that progress in the name of democracy.

This is the party that struck a chord with the public, promising deep reform in all sectors. Real change takes time, and people are willing to wait -- because hope keeps them going.

This week, the Senate made the right move by vetoing part of this draft law due to its destructive fishing method and sending the draft back to MPs to revise.

Therefore, protecting the sea is something the People's Party can do right now. What hope do we have if the only political force you've pinned your hopes on sides with big business? You feel betrayed, angry, then hopeless.

Small fisherfolk continue to fight for sustainable seas. Indigenous communities keep pushing back against discrimination. They don't have the luxury of giving up. But in a system designed to serve big players, their struggle is uphill especially when the state is the mastermind of this entrenched inequality.

Yet, the rot runs deep. Decades of autocratic centralisation and corruption have created a bureaucracy that serves power, not people. Noblesse oblige is dead -- if it ever existed.

Still believe in it? Ask Prof Pirongrong. Better yet, ask Maj Gen Paveen Pongsirin. He's in exile in Australia -- forced to flee for his safety. His relentless pursuit to expose Rohingya trafficking networks made too many powerful people nervous.

Take note. Emeritus Prof Pirongrong faces prison for her actions as commissioner of the NBTC regulating the telecom industry, while murky Chinese businessman "Tu Hao", accused of transnational crime, money laundering, and drug trafficking, walks free due to "lack of evidence".

What kind of legal system we are in?

For years, the Chinese government has warned Thailand about Chinese scam syndicates, sending information and urging action. Arrests are rare, and when they occur, they're just another tool for corrupt police to extort money.

The biggest victims of these trafficking networks are Chinese citizens. That's why China took matters into its own hands, sending a team led by Assistant Minister Liu Zhongyi to shut them down.

Only when the pressure became unbearable did they act -- cutting electricity, internet, and fuel to the scam compounds, something that should have been done long ago.

The state response has been reluctant and even doubtful. A high-ranking police officer claimed only one was a victim -- the rest had willingly joined scam cities! A pathetic attempt to dodge accountability. The day after, police said 3% of the workers were scammers. In the latest update, police used the word again, saying most of the returned victims are part of the scam gangs.

Admit it. Our system is rotten to the core. Greased by corruption, it protects those who can pay their way out. Reform movements slam into political and bureaucratic walls, going nowhere.

And who pays the price? Ordinary people.

People choking on toxic haze.

Farmers watching their soil die.

Fisherfolk seeing their livelihoods vanish as the seas are ravaged.

Scam victims losing everything.

Indigenous communities trapped in poverty.

Young people losing hope -- and leaving.

There's no grand conspiracy, just a web of self-interest so vast that no single fight can untangle it. The bureaucracy, oligarchies, courts, and political elite--they're all cogs in the same unyielding machine.

And so the country drifts. Stagnant. Internationally disgraced. Its people losing faith. If there's a way forward, it's impossible to see it from this dark, airless pit.